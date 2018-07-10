Local food festival on tap

WARRENSBURG | The third annual Southern Adirondack Local Food & Craft Beverage Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market will be held Friday, July 13 from 3-6 p.m.

Warrensburgh Beautification Inc., in partnership with the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, will offer samplings of locally grown and prepared foods by area restaurants and farms to compliment wine, beer and spirits.

In season garlic scapes will also be featured in recipe sampling.

Since 1998, the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market has been encouraging local agriculture and promoting small farms in the region.

This festival features free samples of local food and craft beverages; farms selling organically grown produce, eggs, chicken, turkey and pork; processors selling baked goods and all natural dog treats -some gluten free, cheeses, preserves, fudge, maple products, honey, marinades, fresh salsa and tomato sauce, soaps, lotions and lip balms; artisans demonstrating and selling homespun and naturally dyed fiber and handwoven clothing, handmade jewelry, hand forged functional and decorative wrought iron, pottery, rustic furniture and more.

Visitors are encouraged to enjoy a free cup of organic coffee and listen to the sounds of Mac Peterquin in the gazebo.

Join the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market every Friday on the banks of the Schroon River in the heart of the Warrensburgh Mills Historic District. For more information email, call or text Market Manager Teresa Whalen at taawhalen@yahoo.com or 518-466-5497.