Local food website sees relaunch

× Brian Sirkia describes new bells and whistles on AdirondackHarvest.com web pages designed to be more user friendly for farmers with mobile compatibility for smart phones and tablets. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN — Adirondack Harvest has a new farm and fresh-food-search friendly website.

The reveal was made last week as about 60 local farmers and growers gathered to meet at the Deer’s Head Inn in Elizabethtown.

The AdirondackHarvest.com upgrade means more interaction for farmers, for ease in access to their websites and social media use.

The project by Middlebury-based web designers Zero-Point provides a more robust connection for people trying to find fresh markets, farm shares via Community Supported Agriculture or information about some of the dozens of farm based events coming up.

“The entire members section is enhanced and it is smartphone friendly,” according to Laurie Davis, of Cornell Cooperative Extension in Essex County, which spearheaded the digital development project. “It will be much easier to search for all different types of local food.”

“It is about the food system in the Adirondacks and designed to drive traffic to farm websites and to markets,” said Jenny Linger, Cornell Cooperative’s farm liaison on the project.

Linger said the redesign proceeded with critique and input from many farms and artisans.

Improved mobile compatibility was a key concern from the start, she said. The site is now easily navigable with phones and tablets in touch-click options that bring up maps, photos, produce highlights and market hours.

Jay White, local vintner and president of Essex County’s Cornell Cooperative Extension, said Adirondack Harvest has established a sustainable brand since its founding in 2001.

“And it is going to become world renowned in the not too distant future.”

Adirondack Harvest Inc., through its liaison with Cornell Cooperative, won a $74,772, three-year grant last year to implement the web redesign and compile a local food guide.

The food guide was also finished for the farm gathering, and stacks of the new print product were distributed to market managers and producers last week.

The state grant funds also provide for an advertising campaign to help announce the new website, showing Adirondack residents and visitors alike where to shop and explore local fresh food markets.