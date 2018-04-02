Local graduate lauded as ‘Outstanding Scholar’ at RIT

× Expand Photo provided Priscilla Coats has been honored as an Outstanding Scholar at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Coats is pictured here with RIT President Dr. David C. Munson and Connie Favreau on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

ROCHESTER | Priscilla Coats was honored last Thursday at the Outstanding Scholar Awards at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).

Each of the students honored has achieved the distinction of maintaining a minimum grade-point average of 3.85 out of a possible 4.0.

A graduate of Ausable Valley High school in Clintonville, Coats is pursuing a BS with a double major in accounting and management information systems.

All awardees have completed at least 83 credit hours of study, more than two-thirds of the credit hours required for a baccalaureate degree.

The selection of students was based on other factors complementing academic achievements, such as creative work, service on student committees, civic activities, employment and independent research.

The award puts Coats in the top 1 percentile of all undergraduate students at RIT.

Coats is a member of the Honors program and Beta Gamma Sigma international business honor society.

Priscilla plans to become a CPA and begin work at an accounting firm.

On campus, she serves as president of Saunders Next Generation of Accountants. She is currently interning at accounting firm Mengel, Metzger, Barr.

Ausable Valley High teacher Ms. Connie Favreau was also honored as a teacher of distinction for her guidance and dedication in helping Coats continue her education in the accounting field.