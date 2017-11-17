Local healthcare campus rebranded

TICONDEROGA | All the various healthcare services at the Inter-Lakes Health campus in Ticonderoga will now be under the umbrella name of “Health and Living Center.”

The Health and Living Center is made up of a number of health-related organizations, including Moses Ludington Hospital, along with assisted living and senior living facilities located adjacent to one another.

The name Health and Living Center is reflective of the types of services available at that location, including emergency care, medical testing, physical therapy, along with a number of facilities that many people utilize, said Jane Hooper, director of community relations for Elizabethtown Community Hospital/Moses Ludington.

“Health and Living Center is a name that came about naturally,” said Hooper. “The organizations located on this campus in Ticonderoga serve many healthcare needs, while also providing housing in one form or another. It’s a perfect marriage of two very important needs within the region.”

The Inter-Lakes Health Board of Directors made the announcement.

The health- and living-based organizations that will be located on the property include University of Vermont Health Network–Elizabethtown Community Hospital, which will operate outpatient healthcare services at Moses Ludington, along with Post Acute Partners of New York City, which will own the nursing home and assisted living facility, soon to be known as “Elderwood at Ticonderoga.”

Hospice services will be part of the care provided by Elderwood.

Lord Howe Estates and Moses Circle Apartments will remain on the property in their current locations, providing housing to a number of seniors.

“Plans for the Health and Living Center will bring a variety of complementary, health‐related services to one main campus where patient care and convenience is paramount,” said John Remillard, president of Elizabethtown Community Hospital/Inter‐Lakes Health.

“In addition to other health-care services, the Health and Living Center will offer high quality emergency care, laboratory services and radiology testing to those in the Ticonderoga area.

“Tremendous opportunity exists for the addition of other health-related services in the future,” said Remillard. “We are working with other organizations, in an effort to include primary care physician offices, dental services, and other services. We fully expect that the Health and Living Center will grow over time.”