Local high school students lauded at dinner

ALTONA — Northern Adirondack senior Kallysta Rabatoy beamed as she walked across the stage to accept her latest accolade — being in the top 10 percent of her class.

“It feels nice to be recognized,” said Rabatoy, who is this year’s valedictorian. “I feel accomplished knowing that all of my hard work has paid off.”

The top 10 percent of each graduating class for all districts in Clinton County were recognized during the 18th annual Clinton County School Boards Association Recognition Dinner on May 4 at the Rainbow Wedding and Banquet Hall on Woods Falls Road in Altona.

Nearly 90 students from eight school districts participated, including AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Chazy, Northeastern Clinton, Northern Adirondack, Peru, Plattsburgh and Saranac Central.

“It was a long journey,” said Meghan Germain, of Plattsburgh High. “But it’s nice to be recognized for everything I’ve done in the last four years.”

Germain has been active in Amnesty International, the National Honor Society and Key Club.

The senior plans on attending SUNY Plattsburgh to pursue teaching, her passion.

AuSable Valley Central School senior Adelle Bourgeois plans to study nursing at Clinton Community College.

“This is a huge accomplishment not just for me, but everyone here,” she said. “They all deserve to be here.”

Hundreds attended the ceremony.

“I’m very proud of all them,” said AuSable Valley High School Principal Javier Perez. “I can’t say enough.”

Meet the top 10 percent of each graduating class

AuSable Valley: Adelle Bourgeois, Erin Butler, James Carter, Hannah Greenley, Joseph LeClair, Ashley Martin, Madison McCabe, Emily McCormick, Brinn Peck, Lydia Russom and Paige Sousis

Beekmantown: Roscoe Duquette, Alexandre Faruqi, Emily Fountain, Connor Giltz, Windy Hoag, Lidiya Kalarash, Jordanne Manney, Rachael Maurer, Daryn Nephew, Austin Nguyen, Jacob Phaneuf, Gabrielle Rowell, Everett Sapp, Sadie Stiles and Alison Trudo

× Four seniors of Chazy Central Rural School were recognized during the 18th annual Clinton County School Boards Association Recognition Dinner on May 4. Photo by Teah Dowling

Chazy: Cameron Doran, Steffaney Jabaut, Bailey Pepper and Ariane Roy

Northeastern Clinton: Owen Babbie, Nicholas Duffy, Brianna Forkey, Sierra Gonyo, Harleigh Green, Bobby Jones, Caitlyn Lintner and Jacqueline Rasco

× Seven seniors of the Northern Adirondack Central School District were recognized during the 18th annual Clinton County School Boards Association Recognition Dinner on May 4. Photo by Teah Dowling

Northern Adirondack: Danya Burl, Makenna Magee, Anthony Martinez, Alexander Pecore, Stephen Peryea, Jazlyne Pratt, Kallysta Rabatoy and Colton Smith

Peru: Kyleigh Bell, James Blaise, Sierra Bouchard, Lindsay Brown, Emma Bunker, Jenny Cibula, Grayson Crosby, Lidia Greselin, Taylor Higgins, Alexis Hutchins, Lauren Lawliss, Emily Lombard, Arfa Mal-lawane, Zackary Raymond, Rebecca Romanowicz and Sara Szczypien

× Over 10 seniors of the Plattsburgh City School District were recognized during the 18th annual Clinton County School Boards Association Recognition Dinner on May 4. Photo by Teah Dowling

Plattsburgh: Edward Buckser, Eusung Choe, Niamh Creedon-Carey, Isabella Friedman, Meghan Germain, Elizabeth Herkalo, Brooke Kelley, Olivia Leavine, Lucy McSweeney, Lucas Micheels, Chase Pitcher, Alexander Puchalski, Kiran Ramersand, Ian Salvamoser and Saana Teittinen-Gordon

× Over 10 seniors of the Saranac Central School District were recognized during the 18th annual Clinton County School Boards Association Recognition Dinner on May 4. Photo by Teah Dowling

Saranac: Sydney Adolfo, Tyler Baisi, Janyll Barber, Jade Bola, Ciara Collins, Kyle Drollette, Faith Haley, Nicholas Mather, Colden Mitchell, Michael Nystoriak and Evan Thatcher