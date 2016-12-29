Local kids spruce up Plattsburgh Town Hall

× Expand Drawing by Cadyville homeschooler Luke LaForest

PLATTSBURGH — Several youth artists have shown interest in bringing a little color to the town.

Parks and Recreation Department Recreation and Youth Services Director Melanie Defayette said over 50 local kids submitted artwork of their favorite winter activities to feature on front windows of the town hall.

“They all did a fantastic job,” Defayette said. “But ultimately we could only pick a few to be featured.”

Last week, the town revealed the winners:

Morrisonville Elementary fifth grader Emma Chase won overall for her drawing of her and someone else competing to be the top figure skater, both being judged by a panel of teachers and a living snowman.

Honorable mentions were given to Morrisonville Elementary fifth grader Bailey Blair and Cadyville homeschooler Luke LaForest.

Blair’s piece shows she and a pal throwing snowballs back and forth behind big mounds of snow.

LaForest’s drawing shows him and another sliding down a big hill on sleds surrounded by trees and snowmen.

On Wednesday, the three young artists gathered at the town hall to paint their pictures on the windows.

That mural will be featured until spring when a new batch of kids will paint their favorite activities of the season.

Supervisor Michael Cashman said the town conceptualized the idea back in November.

“Our entryway is kind of a drab,” Cashman said. “This was a great way to bring some color to the town hall and also build a sense of community.”

The town’s goal is to feature new artwork each season by local kids.

Eventually, Cashman said he would like to get civic groups involved to paint murals every month – each one displaying a different cause like breast cancer awareness in October and autism awareness in April.

“Art is an opportunity to bring the community together,” he said. “We’re hopeful this program will take off so that all of our windows are covered with artwork.”

Cashman said the town is looking for any interested civic groups to participate in the monthly mural.

Submissions for the spring mural won’t open until sometime near March.