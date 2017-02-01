Local lawmakers deliver state addresses

PLATTSBURGH — The takeaway was clear following last week’s state of county meeting:

The future looks bright.

Lawmakers at the joint address revealed plans for the future of the area; including $43 million worth of upgrades to the Plattsburgh International Airport, an “aggressive” water infrastructure plan in the Town of Plattsburgh, and increased collaboration between the town and city of Plattsburgh and Clinton County.

AIRPORT UPDATE

Legislative Chair Harry McManus (D-Area 1) briefed attendees on the Plattsburgh International Airport project. Major enhancements include space for a restaurant, a new parking lot, charging stations for electric cars and potentially a new hotel.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced $38 million in funding to make Plattsburgh International Airport a “full economic hub for the North Country.”

The proposed redesign, said the governor, also includes the creation of a new air cargo receiving and distribution center, customs facility and bus station.

The upgrades will allow manufacturers to transport their materials, a measure the governor said will lead to job creation and attract new companies to the region.

Legislator Robert Hall (D-Area 10), head of the county airport committee, later said the main airport construction is done, and more is upcoming, including a parking lot remodel and work on a roadway toward the proposed airport hotel in the spring.

“We’ll have an open house out there soon,” Hall said.

Hall added that they would also be working on “building and furnishing” a restaurant linked to the airport before leasing it out.

McManus also announced that Mayor Colin Read and Town Supervisor Cashman would be given ad hoc seats on the county airport committee.

According to Hall, the committee is tasked with overseeing all construction.

“We approve all change orders. We are very involved with trying to get new flights.”

Hall added: “We work very closely with the chamber of commerce. It’s a partnership to promote the Clinton County airport. We work very good together.”

As ad hoc members of the committee, though unable to vote, Read and Cashman will be able to offer their advice, he said.

“I ask them for advice, suggestions and input,” said Hall. “It’s a very good relationship. This is something new, they can’t vote but they can give us some insight into what their residents want for the airport.”

McManus also cited two of the county’s marquee projects as bright lights: Norsk Titanium and the Clinton Community College’s Institute of Advanced Manufacturing.

“You could see the future of Clinton County there,” McManus said of a recent presentation by Norsk.

On the county’s finances: “The state of the county has never been stronger,” he said. “The situation in the county fiscally is great,” citing taxation and revenue.

“We haven’t cut any programs at all,” he added.

McManus ended his presentation by saying that despite what was happening at the state and national level, in his experience, the county has “never had a partisan vote.”

“We’re very proud of that,” he said.

CITY UPDATE

With the last community meeting for the DRI project slated for Feb. 11 and a plan seemingly on the horizon, Mayor Read’s state of the city address primarily revolved around plans for the $10 million state grant the municipality received last year.

Read said that his vision for Plattsburgh’s future is of “a city that serves all residents, not just those who live downtown.”

The City of Plattsburgh is a “cultural hub” for the entire tri-county area, he said, “not just Clinton County.”

Read said the prosperity of the downtown area faces a major challenge in the form of parking.

The Durkee Street parking lot, which houses over 300 parking spots, will be removed to open up the riverfront under the current DRI plan, according to Read.

This means the city will need to seek another location to replace those parking spaces, he said.

Parking has been an ongoing point of discussion throughout the DRI planning process, with lawmakers speaking about it as recently as last Thursday, when councilor Becky Kasper (Ward 5) inquired about the status of a proposed $60,000 parking study at a council meeting.

Read told Kasper that the parking study was upcoming, and that a $20,000 grant had come through to help with the cost.

Read told the assembled crowd last Tuesday that they are exploring the idea of shuttle bus circuit running from the Plattsburgh International Airport to the downtown core.

The lawmaker is looking beyond city limits, hoping to expand collaboration between the city, town and county.

The transformation of Plattsburgh goes beyond the DRI, Read said.

“We need to create a world class small city in Plattsburgh,” he said. “We think we can.”

TOWN HAPPENINGS

Town Supervisor Michael Cashman offered a rosy picture of the town’s financials last Tuesday, noting the municipality has managed to balance their multi-million dollar budget, while remaining under the tax cap.

“I’m a big fan of the state tax cap,” Cashman said.

Cashman said lawmakers will soon be implementing an “aggressive” capital plan to tackle the town’s aging water infrastructure.

Though water infrastructure is vital for economic development, according to Cashman, the health and safety of the community is his main priority.

“We need to take the politics out of water,” said Cashman.

The town is responsible for over 100 miles of water mains and around 50 miles of wastewater mains, he said, and hoped that they would be able to secure a state grant to help with the cost of upgrades.