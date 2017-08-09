Local laws altering city code introduced

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Public hearings on four new local laws altering the city code are set for Aug. 17 at Plattsburgh City Hall.

PLATTSBURGH — Following the decision to abolish four departments last month, the city is engaged in housekeeping measures to ensure it follows the letter of the law.

Mayor Colin Read last week proposed four local laws that would repeal and amend various aspects of the city code.

One of the departments abolished on July 27 was the city’s recreation department.

Luke Cyphers, former chair of the commission that created the city code, is concerned that changes to the guidelines involving the recreation department could result in elimination of recreational services.

“I’m worried that some of those core functions of recreation will go away,” he said, “and the will of the people — 78 percent of whom voted for this charter — will be completely ignored.”

Responsibilities of the recreation department will be split between the Community Development office and the Department of Public Works.

Read initially called for the elimination of the recreation, engineering, human resource and IT departments on July 27 in an effort to avoid a potential 25 percent tax increase.

In the aftermath of the decision, Read has said that there will be no elimination of services as a result of the department closures.

“I’ll make every effort to make sure these recreation services are delivered,” Read told Cyphers.

Though all four departments will close come Dec. 31, public hearings are required to be held on all local laws.

The hearings for these charter changes have been set for Thursday, Aug. 17 — at 5 p.m., 5:01 p.m., 5:02 p.m. and 5:03 p.m.

To read the current city code, visit cityofplattsburgh.com and select “City Code” under the “Government” tab.

To view the proposed changes, visit cityofplattsburgh.com, select “Agendas & Minutes” under the “Government” tab, and click on the minutes of the Aug. 3 common council meeting.