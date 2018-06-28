Local lawyers pen second explainer

PLATTSBURGH | Earlier this year, Cathy Ellis was rear-ended on a rural street in West Chazy.

She was hit at a high-speed, and though she walked away from the accident without injury, her car was deemed “totaled” by her insurance company.

Then came the inevitable back-and-forth fight:

Ellis’ boyfriend, local attorney Mark Schneider, negotiated with an insurance adjuster for the next month to get a fair price for her car.

Through it all — the calls, the emails — he learned a lot.

And it’s this experience that inspired him to pen “Totaled,” a free booklet that aims to help victims of a car accident navigate negotiations with their insurance company after their vehicle is deemed totaled.

“I became a lawyer because I believe in justice,” Schneider said in a statement.

“If someone pays for auto insurance every month and has a crash, they should expect that their insurer will give them a fair price to purchase new or equitable vehicle.”

In talks with his girlfriend’s insurance provider, the adjuster offered “several thousand dollars less” than the actual market value of her Honda Civic, according to a news release from Schneider & Palcsik.

Overall, he was pleased with the outcome of his negotiations — but he realized his experience may not be unique, and sharing his knowledge may help others.

“New York law protects car owners with the ‘Unfair Settlement Practices Act,’” Schneider said. “I cannot represent everyone, but I can write a book to help people get the money they deserve for their car.

“If you read this book, you will learn how to use the law to get a fair settlement for your totaled car. You will learn how to file a complaint with the New York State Department of Finance and Insurance.”

The 24-page booklet, “Totaled,” is available for free in paperback from the attorney’s law office on Court Street or online at northcountrylaw.com.