Local leaders chart new course after lake coalition director’s arrest

LAKE GEORGE — Stunned with the arrest of a leading coordinator of environmental grants in the region, area municipal officials reassigned his duties this week as they strategized how to move forward with pending environmental protection projects.

David J. Decker, 67, director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition, was arrested March 2 on three felony charges alleging he stole nearly $70,000 in federal grant funds intended to reimburse work related to an environmental project in Lake George Village.

He was charged with second-degree Grand Larceny, first-degree Offering a False Instrument for Filing, and first-degree Falsifying Business records, police said.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Decker is accused of creating a false invoice on behalf of a landscape contractor, for which he received a check for $69,156.30 from a federal agency, and then deposited it into his personal bank account.

The invoice was for plantings in man-made wetlands adjacent to West Brook in Charles Wood Park, designed to purify groundwater headed into Lake George.

Law enforcement authorities said that bills for reimbursement for the services were already paid for as part of a different grant.

Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Steve Stockdale said Friday the investigation was continuing.

Decker was arraigned in Lake George Town Court and released on $5,000 bail.

Decker’s lawyer, Joseph Brennan countered Tuesday that Decker was innocent.

“Dave Decker’s position is that absolutely no larceny occurred and there was no filing of a false instrument — he believes it’s a misunderstanding of the contractual relationship in this process and how these contracts are fulfilled,” Brennan said. “He intends to fully cooperate with the investigation — He denies that there was anything improper.”

Brennan added that the check was indeed deposited into an account belonging to Decker.

“Yes, it was his account, but it was related to the project. He had the account set up for a legitimate purpose,” Brennan said, adding that the invoice for $69,156.30 was also legitimate.

Police, however, have in their possession a notarized letter from the landscaping company cited on Decker’s invoice stating they had never submitted a bill for that sum, and they had otherwise been fully reimbursed for their work on the wetlands.

Monday, a meeting was held by members of the Coalition, which represents municipalities surrounding Lake George as well as state government agencies and environmental groups.

The purpose of the meeting was to strategize a path forward in accomplishing pending environmental projects, as well as deciding how to continue an effort to obtain long-overdue reimbursement from state and federal agencies for work already achieved and paid for by local municipalities, according to county Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Conover, a member of group.

Many thousands of dollars on various environmental projects stretching back to the mid-2000s has yet to be reimbursed by state and federal agencies who had pledged grants for the work, officials said.

This unfinished work on pending grants is to be split between Dave Wick, executive director of the Lake George Park Commission, and Walt Lender of the Lake George Association, Conover said, noting that Decker was relieved of his role with the Coalition.

Wick said Tuesday he’d be concentrating on seeking reimbursement and closing out grants for upland watershed initiatives and sediment reduction in the town of Bolton, and grants related to abating invasive species in Lake George, on behalf of Warren County.

Lender issued a memo Wednesday, citing that the Coalition has four open and active grants with the state Department of State, and the Lake George Association would be administering two of the grants.

“Officials from the LGA and the Park Commission will be meeting with state officials shortly to ensure that the paperwork is in order to minimize or eliminate any interruption in the process of fulfilling the grant requirements and getting the funding to perform lake-saving projects,” Lender’s statement said.

The investigation was prompted by Travis Whitehead’s research into why numerous grants had not yet been reimbursed by state and local government agencies. He said Monday he was concerned that taxpayers in local municipalities would be left paying more than their share of the cost of the many projects. Since 2001, the Watershed Coalition has coordinated projects for the towns of Bolton, Lake George and Queensbury as well as for Warren County.

Whitehead examined a trove of documents he obtained through FOIL requests. He said he found a number of irregularities, including double-billing — which prompted him to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. He said he also was questioning how Decker claimed matching portions of grants on behalf of the municipalities. He also said that it appeared that bidding requirements of the grants weren’t executed properly. Also, Whitehead said that it looked like money had been paid to a fake materials supply company that Decker was accused of setting up.

“When I found the stuff that looked suspicious, I passed it on to the Sheriff’s office,” he said.

Stockdale confirmed Sheriff’s officers were looking into these aspects of the situation, as well. Stockdale confirmed Monday that investigators, armed with search warrants and subpoenas, visited Decker’s office at Lake George Village Hall March 1 and seized his computer and various documents.

Conover said Coalition members would be working with state authorities to figure out how to move forward, as well as obtain reimbursement.

“Hearing of Decker’s arrest, I was stunned,” he said. “Now, the immediate need is to ensure that open contracts are properly administered and people expecting to get paid are properly reimbursed.”

Lake George Mayor Blais said Tuesday that Decker had accompanied him to the state capital just two weeks ago to address the state legislature in an effort to seek grant funding for improvements to the village’s wastewater treatment plant. Decker wrote a grant application seeking as much as $9 million to upgrade the plant, and Blais said that Decker accomplished that grant-writing work at no charge to the village.

Blais predicted that Decker’s arrest and the continuing investigation wouldn’t effect the ongoing campaign to gain a grant for the sewage plant

“It won’t impede our effort,” he said, noting he was “shocked” by Decker’s arrest.