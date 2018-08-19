Local libraries net state funds

× Expand File photo The Paine Memorial Free Library in Willsboro, pictured here, is one of several libraries around the state that will receive funds from the state for use in ongoing construction projects.

WILLSBORO | Seven libraries around the region will receive money from the state for building construction and rehabilitation projects.

The funds, announced by state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), will go toward construction projects at libraries in Willsboro, Schroon Lake, Keene Valley, Port Henry, Keeseville, Glens Falls and Granville.

“One of the things that makes our communities and our nation great is our network of public libraries accessible to all,” Little said in a statement. “Each year, I am pleased to be able to secure funding in the state budget which goes directly to local libraries in the form of small grants to help them improve the services they offer their patrons.

“These additional funds for much larger capital projects will help our libraries make important upgrades to ensure they are safe, accessible and welcoming.”

In Willsboro, the Paine Memorial Free Library will receive $2,500 toward a series of three ongoing construction projects there, according to library director Cheryl Blanchard.

The first project, which includes electrical improvements and a revamped entrance on the lower level, is expected to cost $119,625.

A grant has already been secured to fund that, Blanchard said.

The second project has also already received grant funding. Plans include $54,000 in upgrades to the basement de-watering system to curb flooding that’s plagued the library for years and a plaster molding restoration effort.

The library is still working on grant funding for the third project which would allow a handicap-accessible entrance to be built, Blanchard said.

The third phase also includes plans to upgrade the library’s board room with new technology for distance learning and online conferencing.

“(These projects) will allow the library to be more accessible and ensure that it’ll continue to be here,” she said.

The Keene Valley Library, which just recently closed out a $1.5 million capital project that expanded the space by 1,800 square-feet and added a number of new features, will also receive funding from the state.

It’s unclear how much the library will receive, according to Keene Valley Library Association Director Karen Glass, but this new funding will be used as part of the library’s ongoing $1.5 million capital plans.

The New York State Library and New York State Education Department have approved 230 construction projects for public libraries and public library systems around the state, according to a news release from Little’s office.

The projects are supported by $24 million in statewide capital fund appropriations secured in the 2017 state budget.

Other libraries that were awarded funds include the Schroon Lake Public Library, the Sherman Free Library in Port Henry, Keeseville Free Library Association, the Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls and the Pember Library and Museum in Granville.