Local man receives papal blessing

× Expand Photo provided Following years of service to the Catholic Church, George Cantin was awarded a papal blessing from the Vatican.

PLATTSBURGH | Following years of service to the Catholic Church, one local man ended the holiday season with a burst of spiritual momentum:

A papal blessing signed by Pope Francis himself.

George Cantin of Elizabethtown was bestowed the blessing last month at St. John the Baptist Church in Plattsburgh, where he has served as choir director for the past 14 years.

“Most Catholics consider it an extremely great honor,” Cantin told The Sun.

He does too.

The application to the Vatican earlier this fall was kept under wraps.

“I was totally flabbergasted and in awe, just one of those feelings that, ‘This is happening to me.’”

Cantin announced his retirement from St. John’s earlier this year.

Before that, he served for 30 years at a church in Lake Placid.

St. John’s Father Timoney Canaan said Cantin has been an instrumental part of the community since joining the congregation, composing music and aiding in a variety of church-related affairs.

“George has dedicated many years of his life to liturgical music and helping people worship at Mass,” Canaan said. “I thought this would be a nice way to recognize the gifts and talent he has shared with our faith community. His faith has been very strong.”

The document is framed and contains a few lines of script underneath a photo of the Holy Father.

Pope Francis signed the document, which is accompanied by the panel seal and of course, a formal blessing.

Marie Richard of Plattsburgh, who has been a member of the choir for 50 years, also received the honors.

The pair received a standing ovation at a recent Mass.

“It’s a great honor to be bestowed on anyone in our faith community,” said Canaan.