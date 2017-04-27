Local man receives ride of a lifetime

× Leeman Smith (left) has always wanted to ride in a tractor-trailer. Mike Hance (right) helped him tick that item off his bucket list on Saturday, April 23. Photo by Pete DeMola

LEWIS — Leamon Smith always liked trucks.

As a kid, he used to watch his neighbor, a truck driver, come and go with his big rig. His truck joined the dozens of others cruising up and down Route 9.

It was his lifelong dream to ride in a tractor-trailer. But being confined to a wheelchair, the goal always remained elusive.

Instead, Smith, who has cerebral palsy, found joy in the outdoors: Fishing, scouting, kayaking.

Smith went on adventures with help from Mountain Lake Services, a local nonprofit that helps the disabled live independently.

And despite not actually hunting, each fall, he managed to stockpile more venison than anyone else in the neighborhood: Neighbors just kept bringing it over.

Lewis is just that kind of community.

That’s why Smith, 52, found himself waiting on his front porch on Saturday surrounded by wellwishers.

× Leeman Smith, of Lewis, is an active outdoorsman, but a trip in a large truck always proved to be elusive. Photo by Pete DeMola

GOING TRUCKING

Mike Hance honked as he passed by Smith.

He turned his truck around and coasted to a stop in front of the crowd. The brakes hissed and he hopped down:

The Hance Boys Transport, said the rig.

Smith was delighted, a grin spread across his face. An aide helped him maneuver his wheelchair down a ramp.

“Are you excited?” Hance said, pumping his hand.

“Yes,” Leeman beamed.

Before long, Smith was in the rig, chair and all.

“It makes me happy to see him happy,” Hance said before slamming the door shut. “We’re going trucking, aren’t we buddy?”

The brakes hissed and they were off.

RIDE OF A LIFETIME

About two miles away, Hance pulled into Betty Beaver’s Truck Stop, just off the Adirondack Northway.

He maneuvered his truck into place and killed the engine.

Herb Clark pulled his red dump truck up alongside him and rolled down the window.

“Going for a ride?” he asked.

The group engaged in friendly banter.

“I bet you thought it would be a typical Saturday afternoon where you wake up and take a nap,” said Smith’s sister, Lanita Canavan. “But that didn’t happen, did it?”

Smith grinned: “I think it’s my dream come true,” he said.

That’s what is emblazoned on the hood of the Hance’s truck: “Dreams Do Come True.”

The group idled in the parking lot for several moments as Smith took in the sights.

As the sky threatened rain, Hance shifted gears and maneuvered the truck back to the intersection:

Left was home; the Northway was to the right.

They turned right, toward the open road, and disappeared from view.