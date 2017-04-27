Local man receives ride of a lifetime

For Leamon Smith, riding in a tractor-trailer was always on his bucket list

by

LEWIS — Leamon Smith always liked trucks.

As a kid, he used to watch his neighbor, a truck driver, come and go with his big rig. His truck joined the dozens of others cruising up and down Route 9. 

It was his lifelong dream to ride in a tractor-trailer. But being confined to a wheelchair, the goal always remained elusive. 

Instead, Smith, who has cerebral palsy, found joy in the outdoors: Fishing, scouting, kayaking. 

Smith went on adventures with help from Mountain Lake Services, a local nonprofit that helps the disabled live independently. 

And despite not actually hunting, each fall, he managed to stockpile more venison than anyone else in the neighborhood: Neighbors just kept bringing it over. 

Lewis is just that kind of community. 

That’s why Smith, 52, found himself waiting on his front porch on Saturday surrounded by wellwishers. 

GOING TRUCKING

Mike Hance honked as he passed by Smith. 

He turned his truck around and coasted to a stop in front of the crowd. The brakes hissed and he hopped down: 

The Hance Boys Transport, said the rig. 

Smith was delighted, a grin spread across his face. An aide helped him maneuver his wheelchair down a ramp. 

“Are you excited?” Hance said, pumping his hand.

“Yes,” Leeman beamed.

Before long, Smith was in the rig, chair and all. 

“It makes me happy to see him happy,” Hance said before slamming the door shut. “We’re going trucking, aren’t we buddy?”

The brakes hissed and they were off. 

RIDE OF A LIFETIME

About two miles away, Hance pulled into Betty Beaver’s Truck Stop, just off the Adirondack Northway.

He maneuvered his truck into place and killed the engine.

Herb Clark pulled his red dump truck up alongside him and rolled down the window. 

“Going for a ride?” he asked. 

The group engaged in friendly banter. 

“I bet you thought it would be a typical Saturday afternoon where you wake up and take a nap,” said Smith’s sister, Lanita Canavan. “But that didn’t happen, did it?”

Smith grinned: “I think it’s my dream come true,” he said. 

That’s what is emblazoned on the hood of the Hance’s truck: “Dreams Do Come True.”

The group idled in the parking lot for several moments as Smith took in the sights. 

As the sky threatened rain, Hance shifted gears and maneuvered the truck back to the intersection: 

Left was home; the Northway was to the right.

They turned right, toward the open road, and disappeared from view. 

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines