Local man to lose lifeline: ‘She’s my paddle,’ he says of home aide

× Larry Launderville, of Elizabethtown, depends on a home health care aide to allow him to live independently. But due to Medicaid reimbursement issues between his insurance provider and the nursing agency, he will lose his aide on March 31. “I’d have to fend for myself,” he said. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN — Larry Launderville lives in a small apartment on Water Street.

The downstairs is modest, just one large room with an efficiency-style kitchen at one end.

The other end contains a large bed where he spends his days, bedridden, his attention divided between a pair of large monitors and a window that looks out onto the tree-lined street.

Just yards away is the Elizabethtown Post Office, which means Launderville didn’t have far to go in January when he retrieved the letter that changed his life.

LUCKY TO BE ALIVE

Launderville once spent his days on Whiteface Mountain, where in sharp, pristine air, he put people on lifts and ferried them skyward to snowcapped peaks.

After his shift ended, he headed over to Pete’s Steakhouse in Lake Placid, where he washed dishes well into the midnight hour.

It was a 105-hour week, and he was exhausted by the time he returned to his walk-up apartment in Saranac Lake.

But it was good work and he liked it. Launderville, then 50, was eyeing an opening at the High Peaks Resort, a year-round gig that came with full benefits.

Launderville thought about this in September 2012 at the ski jumps in Lake Placid, which is where he was dispatched for warm weather duty.

When he returned the following day, his boss said he looked unwell. Launderville went to the Adirondack Medical Center, where he was told he had a brain hemorrhage and was transported to Fletcher Allen in Vermont.

Launderville had a massive aneurysm.

“I was there for a month,” he said.

Doctors inserted what is called a mynx vascular closure device, a procedure when sealant is used to plug leaks in the femoral artery and repair damaged blood vessels.

Launderville has a “double whammy,” one in his head, another in his thigh, which continue to set off metal detectors.

It became clear that Launderville’s life was over as he knew it: Gone were the visions of a cushy resort job, and he had to vacate his apartment — the 21 steps were just too much.

As he spoke, Launderville’s voice grew raspy:

“You can tell I’m getting tired,” he said. “But I’m lucky I’m alive.”

Some days, there is ringing in his ears, which grows louder and louder until it becomes disorienting.

He can’t stand for long. The blood rushes to his head and begins to pound.

“If I don’t sit down, I’ll fall down.”

He wears a panic button around his neck.

Launderville’s life is now governed by a simple equation:

For every hour he is awake, he must sleep for another.

The average day sees him pulling four-hour sleep-awake shifts.

Now he’s lived in the subdivided home for three years, watching the world go by on Water Street.

× Shannon, a home health worker, visits Launderville every weekday to help with the tasks he cannot do alone, including cooking, cleaning and bathing. Photo by Pete DeMola

LIFELINE

Launderville was born in Patterson, New Jersey, and spent part of his childhood in Port Henry in Essex County.

Good humored with a mischievous streak, he dropped out at 14 and got his GED. Launderville is quick to laugh and rattled off a rapid-fire series of anecdotes from his youth.

But there’s not much he can now do on his own.

A home health care aide comes for eight hours per week for a few hours at a time.

She cleans, does laundry and cooks — the tasks that are now impossible for Launderville to do independently.

Launderville sometimes pulls a chair up to the stove to cook bacon, a guilty pleasure.

But he’s worried about spilling hot grease over himself and getting third-degree burns.

As such, he prefers the crockpot.

Shannon, his aide, arrived on a winter morning and chopped the potatoes, vegetables, chicken and turned it on.

The pot whirred to life and begin emitting a savory aroma, enough to last all weekend.

She also helps him bathe: “I don’t even shower alone,” he said. “I don’t dare to.”

Launderville is on a fixed income, relying on $822 in monthly Social Security Disability payments, and $198 in food stamps.

When the weather is good, he’ll go grocery shopping with his electric scooter, its tall orange flag cutting a swath through town.

Before he goes up Court Street and back down again, he must drag the large plywood wheelchair ramp into place, which grants him access to the outside world.

But his “buggy” is hard to drive in the snow — and will short-circuit in the rain.

LOOMING CRISIS

Launderville’s rent is $750, which he shares with another tenant. But she’s moving out.

That’s just one problem.

The other is the letter he received in mail in January from North Country Home Services (NCHS), the agency that provides his aide:

“Despite efforts by NCHS and Fidelis, it has become impossible for NCHS to continue to provide Home Care Aides to Fidelis clients after Friday, March 31, 2017. Therefore your service of NCHS Home Care Aides through Fidelis will be discontinued after March 31.”

The reason is due to lopsided rural Medicaid reimbursement rates.

NCHS has been negotiating with Fidelis Care for years to get a better rate for their home care workers, which is short at least $7 for every hour of care provided.

The state says the premiums are adequate, but Fidelis disagrees.

Larry loses.

“We have been unable to agree on a rate, and basically the negotiations have been exhausted,” said NCHS CEO Becky Leahy. “If we continue to serve them, we would just be out of business.”

Between 38 and 40 patients will be affected.

Leahy is upset, and is working frantically on solutions. Along with other providers and stakeholders, she testified at a state assembly hearing in Albany on Monday to address home health care aide workforce and reimbursement issues across the state.

Launderville is on borrowed time, and is ticking off the days until March 31.

Keeping Shannon on is impossible because he cannot afford to pay out-of-pocket:

“I’m going to be high and dry,” he said, pointing at Shannon. “I’m up sh*t creek — and she’s my paddle.”

To remedy the roommate issue, he’s eying a place at Lord Howe Apartments in Ticonderoga, and waiting for a spot to open up.

But professional assistance is critical to the ability to live independently.

Launderville shuddered at the prospects of relocating to Evergreen Valley Nursing Home in Plattsburgh, which he dismissively referred to as “Nevergreen.”

“I never want to be in a place like that,” he said.

This is the first in a five-part series on the home health aide care crisis in the region. Coming up next week: The crisis explained.