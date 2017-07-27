Local mental health agencies to join

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two local mental health organizations will merge this fall.

The Ticonderoga-based Substance Abuse Prevention Team will join with Citizen Advocates, Inc. of Franklin County in order to increase their services in the region.

Essex County Mental Director Steve Valley announced the change July 10 during the human services committee meeting.

“In the current environment for health care services and mental hygiene services, it has become apparent that smaller entities are at quite a disadvantage,” Valley said. “Citizen Advocates provide the same range of services as the Prevention Team does now. This will be a gain or increase in services for the residents of Essex County.”

Valley received approval from the committee to authorize the transfer of ownership of the Prevention Team to Citizens Advocates, Inc., which would allow any contracts between the Prevention Team and Essex County to continue on after the transfer date of Sept. 1.

Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty said he has seen Citizen Advocates in action.

“At my previous employment, I worked with them and they are a great group and this is a great opportunity to bring these two organizations together,” Monty said.

Prevention Team Executive Director Doug Terbeek cited the prospects for enhanced substance abuse prevention services for area residents.

“Both agencies have a legacy of providing high-quality, person-centered substance abuse services, and the collaboration will yield increased efficiencies and broader resources to serve families, schools and communities,” Terbeek said in a statement.

The affiliation of the two organizations will take several more weeks to finalize, and a formal announcement and celebration of the new partnership will be made once all reviews and regulatory approvals are concluded, Terbeek said.