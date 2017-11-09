Local mom demands state address ‘dangerous’ Elizabethtown intersection

× Chauntell Rowe is petitioning the state Department of Transportation to address what residents have long viewed as a dangerous intersection in Elizabethtown. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN | Concerns are mounting over an intersection in Elizabethtown that residents say has long posed a threat to public safety.

Following an incident that saw a teenager clip a vehicle on his bicycle at the intersection of state Route 9N and Water Street, his mother is petitioning the state Department of Transportation to initiate a traffic study.

“Now that I have to reason to fight about it, I feel like I should,” said Chantell Rowe.

PERFECT STORM

Rowe’s 14-year-old son, a freshman at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School, was pedaling his bicycle down Route 9N, also known as Court Street, last month when he struck a car waiting at the westbound lane of River Street.

He escaped with minor road rash, but was deeply rattled.

The incident could be attributed to a perfect storm of converging variables.

The four-way intersection is governed by a blinking yellow light for Route 9N motorists, and a stop sign for east-west travelers.

It rests in a valley that sees cars accelerating up and down the hills on either side.

Exit 31 of the Adirondack Northway is about five miles to the east, making the intersection a thoroughfare for passerby largely unfamiliar with the terrain.

Conditions have been exacerbated in recent years as GPS units have begun to route vehicles through the intersection on the way to Lake Placid.

Sometimes confused motorists stop at the blinking yellow light. Or they blow through it entirely.

And that’s just for starters.

A gas station at the southwest corner has poor ingress and egress.

Elizabethtown is the county seat and sees hundreds of municipal workers streaming into the community to work at a half-dozen government locations, a timeline that coincides with the beginning of the school day at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School, located about a third of a mile up Court Street, the town’s main drag.

The Elizabethtown Social Center is located just north of the intersection, and is a popular magnet for local students after school.

On-street parking obscures visibility — and so does the tight corner heading up what locals refer to as “Town Hall” from the westbound lane of Court Street.