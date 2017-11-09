Local mom demands state address ‘dangerous’ Elizabethtown intersection

Chauntell Rowe is petitioning the state Department of Transportation to address what residents have long viewed as a dangerous intersection in Elizabethtown.
ELIZABETHTOWN | Concerns are mounting over an intersection in Elizabethtown that residents say has long posed a threat to public safety.
Following an incident that saw a teenager clip a vehicle on his bicycle at the intersection of state Route 9N and Water Street, his mother is petitioning the state Department of Transportation to initiate a traffic study.
“Now that I have to reason to fight about it, I feel like I should,” said Chantell Rowe.
PERFECT STORM
Rowe’s 14-year-old son, a freshman at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School, was pedaling his bicycle down Route 9N, also known as Court Street, last month when he struck a car waiting at the westbound lane of River Street.
He escaped with minor road rash, but was deeply rattled.
The incident could be attributed to a perfect storm of converging variables.
The four-way intersection is governed by a blinking yellow light for Route 9N motorists, and a stop sign for east-west travelers.
It rests in a valley that sees cars accelerating up and down the hills on either side.
Exit 31 of the Adirondack Northway is about five miles to the east, making the intersection a thoroughfare for passerby largely unfamiliar with the terrain.
Conditions have been exacerbated in recent years as GPS units have begun to route vehicles through the intersection on the way to Lake Placid.
Sometimes confused motorists stop at the blinking yellow light. Or they blow through it entirely.
And that’s just for starters.
A gas station at the southwest corner has poor ingress and egress.
Elizabethtown is the county seat and sees hundreds of municipal workers streaming into the community to work at a half-dozen government locations, a timeline that coincides with the beginning of the school day at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School, located about a third of a mile up Court Street, the town’s main drag.
The Elizabethtown Social Center is located just north of the intersection, and is a popular magnet for local students after school.
On-street parking obscures visibility — and so does the tight corner heading up what locals refer to as “Town Hall” from the westbound lane of Court Street.
As such, motorists in the east-westbound lanes continually inch over the crosswalk.
Signage is scant, with no indication warning motorists that the intersection is not a four-way stop.
All of these factors aligned on the afternoon of Oct. 13.
‘EVERY SINGLE DAY’
As he coasted down the hill, a beverage truck parked facing down the Town Hill to unload at the convenience store.
While not illegal, the vehicle obscured the line of vision of cars waiting at the light, explained Arin Burdo, executive director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.
A car on River Street creeped into the intersection.
But the truck blocked the boy’s view.
And then it was too late.
He collided with the car and went tumbling through the intersection.
“It’s amazing another car didn’t hit him,” Burdo said.
The victim was fine — he even retrieved the decorative license plate holder he popped off the car — but was shaken.
Burdo was shocked, but not surprised.
“My office is within eyesight and earshot of this intersection,” she wrote on social media. “Every single day, no exaggeration, I see and hear near-accidents. Horns honking. Tires squealing. Every day.”
As Burdo spoke with a reporter at the intersection on a recent weekday morning, cars and heavy trucks sped through the yellow light without slowing.
Several motorists coming from River Street failed to negotiate a full and complete stop at the intersection — others coasted through entirely — while almost none stopped ahead of the crosswalk.
“I’m concerned with the safety of the kids who come here from school,” Burdo said, noting two blind students. “It makes me really, really nervous. This could have been really, really awful.”
‘SOMETHING NEEDS TO BE DONE’
Just up Town Hall, Rowe chatted with patrons at Stewart’s and asked them to support her petition.
“The vast majority of people agree something needs to be done about that intersection,” she said, flipping through sheets of signatures.
The best solution, she said, would be a three-way stop.
But both Rowe and Burdo readily admit the characteristics of the intersection may preclude that from being happening, largely because of winter conditions on Town Hill.
“If nothing else, I just want (the state DOT) to raise awareness of it,” Rowe said. “Maybe get them to develop a less confusing and more functional intersection.”
By the time this story went to press on Tuesday morning, the online petition contained 87 signatures.
Rowe hopes to obtain 1,000 before filing the document.
The state DOT reviewed the intersection in 2012 at the request of the Town of Elizabethtown, a spokesman told The Sun in March when a reporter last inquired about the intersection.
The DOT added an additional stop sign on River Street in April 2012 to reinforce the existing stop sign and flashing signal.
“While we have received no recent request from the town, we will continue to monitor that intersection to see if any changes are necessary,” said Bryan Viggiani, the spokesman.
Viggiani said the DOT is aware of the collision.
“We would conduct a study of the intersection after receiving a formal request to do so,” he told The Sun on Nov. 3.