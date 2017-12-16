Local mother produces CD to honor late son

MOOERS | Cody Sarbou is remembered, to this day, as a kind and well-liked kid.

His mother, Joy Sarbou-Jubert, said that when he passed away after an automotive accident in 2010, over 700 people attended his funeral.

“I miss him terribly,” she said.

A memorial fund was established in memory of the late 21-year-old not long after his passing, and his loved ones have held a fundraiser in his honor nearly every year since.

This year’s fundraiser comes in the form of a Christmas album.

“As time goes on, it gets harder (to raise money),” Sarbou-Jubert said. “Less people contribute.

“So I knew I had to think of something. That’s when I said, ‘I wonder if I can produce a CD.’”

The result is a collaboration between a number of local musicians, including Roy Hurd, a renown singer-songwriter from Redford.

“Once they knew it was Cody, they were all happy to do it,” she said.

Songs include holiday classics like “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “Let It Snow,” “Winter Wonderland” and more.

Cody’s memorial fund has evolved from a scholarship program for Saranac Central School students into a more diverse community-support fund.

Just this year, money from the memorial fund went toward a new stage in Champlain’s Bill Earl Park. In the past, the fund has helped local families whose homes have burned, families that have children with medical needs, and more, according to Sarbou-Jubert.

The memorial CD, titled “A North Country Christmas,” is selling for $15. Anyone interested can pick up a copy at Global Fitness in Champlain, Northeastern Clinton Central School in Champlain, Hair Force 1 Salon & Spa in Plattsburgh or by contacting Sarbou-Jubert at cfmemorialfund@aol.com.

Those interested in purchasing the album can also send a check to the Cody Sarbou Memorial Fund at 1764 State Route 11, Mooers.