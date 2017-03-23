Local municipal buildings to get facelifts

PLATTSBURGH — A number of localities across the region are gearing up for municipal building renovation projects.

The village of Champlain and towns of Peru and Chazy all have projects in the works.

CHAZY

Work is underway at the Town Hall on Route 9 to make two downstairs bathrooms ADA-compliant — including the installation of grab bars and other amenities.

But work was delayed following a burst pipe flooded the men’s room last week.

“Everything was soaked, and it caused damage to both bathrooms,” said Supervisor Mark Henry. “We had the men’s bathroom halfway done, but now we have to start all over again.”

The future timeline, Henry said, depends on insurance.

Upon completion of the bathrooms, the next project will be to replace the main lobby carpeting with another flooring, like vinyl, to allow for easier wheelchair access.

These renovations, which are expected to cost over $15,000, will be funded through the JCAP (Justice Court Assistance Program) grant, said Henry.

PERU

Town officials are looking into costs to lower the ceiling in the meeting room, changes that will improve energy efficiency and allow speakers to project their voices.

“As it stands, the sound and heat kind of get lost in our high ceiling,” said Supervisor Peter Glushko. “This change is going to make the room more efficient heat and sound wise and it will also look better.”

The town recently spent $2,000 in budgeted funds to convert the old town court room into a conference room/employee lounge.

Glushko said after the ceiling renovation, there will be no other improvement projects.

CHAMPLAIN

Village officials are looking into two design bids recently submitted by local contractors for the office renovations.

Mayor Greg Martin declined to do into detail on the submissions until a final decision is made. But the cost of the renovation is expected to be $40,000 and up.

“We want to make it [the village office] more user and staff friendly,” he said.

The wishlist of changes include putting in a larger restroom, installing a fireproof wall in the back, expanding the village meeting area and adding more office space.

These changes will be dependent on the cost, said Martin. A final decision is expected to be made during the next village board meeting on April 3.