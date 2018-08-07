Local nerves fray over Charter eviction

× Expand Photo provided With Charter ordered to leave the state, local stakeholders wonder what’s next.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The decision by state regulators to revoke Charter Communications’ merger approval with Time Warner has cast North Country broadband expansion efforts into uncertainty.

Charter, which does business as Spectrum in New York, was required to expand high-speed internet to 145,000 rural locations throughout the state within four years as part of the 2016 deal.

But the state Public Service Commission (PSC) contends the provider has constantly failed to reach those benchmarks.

Charter has played a central role in the state’s New NY Broadband Program designed to fully wire the state by the end of the year, filling in the gaps not covered by three rounds of grant funding that will pump upwards of $1 billion in public and private investment into the state.

“That was the linchpin of the rest of the program,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland. “With Charter being through, the whole thing will fall through — it’s a disaster.”

SERVICE AREAS UNDISCLOSED

Thirty percent of New Yorkers did not have high-speed broadband in 2015, according to the state Broadband Program Office (BPO).

Charter claims they have wired 86,000 locations, but the state regulatory agency contends 18,000 of them are invalid because they’re in urban areas that are already covered.

The BPO and Charter have long declined to share the proposed buildout areas with stakeholders, leaving them wondering what will happen now that the provider has been given their marching orders.

Charter again declined to share that info with The Sun when contacted for this article, nor detailed which local communities were among those poised to receive service.

The BPO, too, also declined to disclose the exact locations, but said they’re closely monitoring developments as Charter works on a transition plan to find another provider and ensure an “orderly transition” within 60 days without an interruption in service for customers.

“Charter has not received any state funding and the Broadband Program Office remains committed to providing high-speed internet to all New Yorkers, regardless of where they live,” said BPO spokesman Adam Kilduff. “The BPO will be closely reviewing Charter’s transition plan when it is made available.”

‘A DIFFICULT TRANSITION’

Local officials said they’re concerned about franchise agreements, including Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava, who has been attempting to negotiate a deal with the provider for three years.

He said past discussions with Time Warner revealed approximately 90 homes on Cheney Road, Route 9N and Mullen Bay Lane would stand to be included in expansion efforts.

Now he doesn’t know what to tell his constituents who have been waiting for the service.

“We’re really in the dark,” said Scozzafava.

The lack of clarity has also frozen out local providers who are willing to provide the service, he said.

“It’s a difficult transition,” said Scozzafava. “I imagine it will be very difficult to find another provider to come to our area.”

While pleased that PSC is forcing accountability, he criticized the state BPO and Charter’s refusal to share footprint info, contending the information should be public.

Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty agrees.

“It’s going to trickle down and have a big impact on the broadband service the governor is trying to initiate,” Monty said. “Every time I asked, I’ve been told they can’t divulge that. How can it be privileged information?”

Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said the opacity isn’t helping to sooth rattled constituents who are hyper-attuned to broadband developments and only contributes to suspicion and skepticism.

“It hasn’t been shared with the public,” Stec said. “The 145,000 locations is a closely guarded proprietary secret, and I think that just adds to this level of frustration. My hope is PSC and Charter resolve this quickly.”

State Sen. Rob Ortt (R-North Tonawanda), who previously called for the state Senate to investigate how the BPO has utilized funds for the program, also sounded the alarm, noting Niagara and Orleans counties received significantly less funding for expansion efforts that their northern New York counterparts.

“Since all of the New NY Broadband funding has already been awarded, communities that were supposed to receive broadband from Charter will be left in the dark,” Ortt wrote in a letter to the PSC.

Ortt said it’s tough to pin down how much of his western New York district remains unserved.

“There is no exact number available for this question, and even if you were to find one, chances are it would be heavily inflated,” Ortt told The Sun.

While the BPO classifies rural areas with 25 mbps satellite access as served, Ortt said he remains skeptical because he does not believe the technology deployed as part of the final round of the program can provide that service.

“The goal of this program was to deliver high-speed broadband to those in the most underserved and hard-to-reach areas of our state,” Ortt said. “Instead, these rural communities are left receiving the minimum.”

HughesNet told stakeholders at a forum in Willsboro last month their satellite service will meet program guidelines.

‘STRONG LEGAL CASE’

Charter Communications Chairman & CEO Tom Rutledge told shareholders in an earnings call last week that the provider believes they are in compliance with the “plain reading” of the buildout requirements.

“We have a very strong legal case and ability to defend ourselves and it could play out over a lengthy period of time if required,” Rutledge said.

Charter has contended the decision has been politicized, which Rutledge acknowledged during the call.

“We do have labor issues in New York City which we believe have politicized the actions of the PSC, and so we’re concerned about that,” said Rutledge, referring to a dispute between the provider and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 3, which represents about 1,700 cable technicians.

Following disagreements over retirement benefits, the union went on strike last year.

“We’ve successfully negotiated other agreements with the same union, IBEW, in other parts of the country during this period so we’re hopeful that we can work all this out, but if necessary, we’ll litigate and we believe we’re in the right,” Rutledge said.

AdkAction Broadband Project Chairman David Wolff said only time will tell whether the impact will be a plus or minus for the North Country.

It will be “extremely important” that the transfer in ownership to a new entity is a seamless transfer for existing customers, he said.

Any new successor provider will need to be reviewed and approved by the PSC, which would seek to impose a similar buildout requirement as the one Charter is currently charged with.

Wolff said a new owner could potentially lead to more households in rural areas being connected provided they do not attempt to include households in the New York City metro area like Spectrum.

“I would hope that the PSC requires the new owner to not only agree to fulfill the original merger requirement to add 145,000 additional households, but to identify how many households (with addresses) it will add in each township,” Wolff said.