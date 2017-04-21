Local parent praises SUNY Plattsburgh Child Care Center

× Expand Photo provided Grace and Gabriel Duley

PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh Child Care Center means everything to one local parent.

Meet Victoria Duley, mother of two.

Duley and her husband, Christopher, both work full-time jobs.

Every morning, Monday through Friday, the Beekmantown couple drop off their youngest child, Gabriel, 3, at the SUNY Plattsburgh Child Care Center in Sibley Hall.

Their oldest, Grace, now 7, went there for the first four years of her life and graduated from its ranks.

The daycare, which opened its doors in 1985, provides care and education to over 70 children ages 1 and up.

Throughout the years, both children have played, gained social skills, become more creative and learned basic English and math skills, said Duley.

It’s a lifeline for the local couple, and makes their lives a lot easier.

A fundraiser is slated to kick off this weekend to ensure the center can continue to provide the same experience for local families.

A silent art auction fundraiser is scheduled for April 24 through 29. The auction will feature artwork by campus officials and students, along with community members.

Bidding can be done daily in Sibley Hall outside Room 124. Bidding will move to Hawkins Hall outside the auditorium between 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Highest bidders will be notified May 1.

“The SUNY Plattsburgh Child Care Center has been an amazing part of our children’s lives for seven years,” Duley said. “We’ve been so fortunate to have them.”

For more information, contact Director Sally Girard or Assistant Kellie Briquer at 518-564-2274.