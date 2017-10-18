Local pastor recounts Texas relief efforts

× Expand Photo provided Members of Life Church in Elizabethtown, New York spent five days in Houston this month aiding in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

ELIZABETHTOWN | It’s 85 miles from Beaumont, Texas to Houston.

On the drive, Josh Bennett gazed out at the devastated landscape that seemed to scroll on forever, a tangled thread of destroyed houses, piles of debris and forlorn homeowners.

“There were just piles of rubble the whole way,” Bennett said. “And I thought to myself, ‘This same scenario is playing out from here to Houston.’”

Bennett, a pastor at the Life Church in Elizabethtown, eventually found himself in Evadale, population 1,430, where he spent nearly a week with his team aiding in “mudouts,” the act of cleaning water-damaged homes left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Homes were flooded with up to 52 inches of water when the Neches River overflowed its banks.

Left behind were rooms full of mud and sludge. The laborious recovery process included ripping down sheetrock, pulling out insulation and using chemicals to combat the spread of mold.

Walls were often entirely reduced to their bare frames.

“It’s a big part of getting peoples’ lives back to some sense of normalcy,” said Bennett.

Among the most heartbreaking aspects was removing damaged possessions, salvaging whatever possible.

Once treasures, items were reduced to trash.

Bennett recalled a set of delicate figurines on a shelf at a woman’s home.

At another, a man sat silently, stunned at the wreckage.

The group prayed for peace upon completion of each project.

The man was stoic.

And then he cried.

“You realize it was an overwhelming situation for him,” Bennett said.

Bennett touched down in Houston on Oct. 3 as part of the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, an organization he called the country’s “best-known secret for disaster relief.”

Church-affiliated groups banded together and organized for the recovery effort.

A local contact linked Bennett up with sources in Texas and he forged a connection with Crossroads Baptist Church on Long Island.

Upon touching down in Beaumont, the group traveled to a church that had been converted to a shelter.

From there, they identified homeowners to help, many of whom had limited assistance.

They included Mr. Young, who had moved into his home only the year before.