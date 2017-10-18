Local pastor recounts Texas relief efforts

Photo provided
Members of Life Church in Elizabethtown, New York spent five days in Houston this month aiding in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
ELIZABETHTOWN | It’s 85 miles from Beaumont, Texas to Houston.
On the drive, Josh Bennett gazed out at the devastated landscape that seemed to scroll on forever, a tangled thread of destroyed houses, piles of debris and forlorn homeowners.
“There were just piles of rubble the whole way,” Bennett said. “And I thought to myself, ‘This same scenario is playing out from here to Houston.’”
Bennett, a pastor at the Life Church in Elizabethtown, eventually found himself in Evadale, population 1,430, where he spent nearly a week with his team aiding in “mudouts,” the act of cleaning water-damaged homes left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Homes were flooded with up to 52 inches of water when the Neches River overflowed its banks.
Left behind were rooms full of mud and sludge. The laborious recovery process included ripping down sheetrock, pulling out insulation and using chemicals to combat the spread of mold.
Walls were often entirely reduced to their bare frames.
“It’s a big part of getting peoples’ lives back to some sense of normalcy,” said Bennett.
Among the most heartbreaking aspects was removing damaged possessions, salvaging whatever possible.
Once treasures, items were reduced to trash.
Bennett recalled a set of delicate figurines on a shelf at a woman’s home.
At another, a man sat silently, stunned at the wreckage.
The group prayed for peace upon completion of each project.
The man was stoic.
And then he cried.
“You realize it was an overwhelming situation for him,” Bennett said.
Bennett touched down in Houston on Oct. 3 as part of the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, an organization he called the country’s “best-known secret for disaster relief.”
Church-affiliated groups banded together and organized for the recovery effort.
A local contact linked Bennett up with sources in Texas and he forged a connection with Crossroads Baptist Church on Long Island.
Upon touching down in Beaumont, the group traveled to a church that had been converted to a shelter.
From there, they identified homeowners to help, many of whom had limited assistance.
They included Mr. Young, who had moved into his home only the year before.
“In the 99th year, he moves into a 100-year flood,” Bennett said.
The water crept up to the second floor through the night. Like other flood victims, the homeowner was trapped — his car was flooded during the night, rendering escape impossible.
Mr. Young sustained himself with a can of Vienna sausages and a bottle of water that floated by.
Rescuers found him the next day sitting on his front porch with water up his chest.
Another homeowner spoke of 1,000 head of Texas Longhorn steer that had drowned.
Nearby, a woman wept and asked for help burying her horse, which remained on her front lawn once the waters receded, a grim reminder of the devastating storm that authorities said killed 88 Texans and caused billions in damages.
All of these little stories of survival and devastation stick with Bennett, as do the tales of generosity — like the hundreds of regular people who came in on boats looking for those who needed to be rescued.
There was the owner of Chuck’s BBQ & Burgers who fed entire rescue teams.
There was the teacher who decided to spend an entire year working on disaster relief.
And there were countless others.
“It was encouraging to see the community come together and support each other,” Bennett said.
Bennett plugged away with his crew, ultimately clearing five homes and a church in five days.
At times, the process could be overwhelming.
“This is just one street,” he thought. “It was gut-wrenching to think so many people were affected by it.”
They plowed on, one home at a time.
Occasionally there were moments of levity.
Life Church’s “praise and worship” guy is an amateur wrestler nicknamed “The Crusher.” While others were delicately hammering away at damaged walls, the hulking International Paper worker would run through them like the Kool-Aid Man.
Faith sustained the group, including seven days of prayer before setting out.
For Bennett, the volunteer efforts is a manifestation of their faith.
“This was another way to get our people to step outside of ourselves and go serve,” Bennett said. “We’re not a holy huddle — we’re the hands and feet of God serving the community.”
LEWIS WOMEN RAISE FUNDS
Numerous Adirondackers have engaged in charitable for efforts for hurricane relief efforts — including the First Congregational Church of Lewis Women’s Fellowship, whose recent fundraiser raised $2,500 for the United Church of Christ.
“The First Congregational Church of Lewis Women’s Fellowship would like to thank everyone who generously gave to the silent auction, made a donation to the hurricane benefit and/or came to our Michigan Night,” organizers told The Sun.