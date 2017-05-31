Local patriotism praised in Warrensburg’s Memorial Day service

× Regional American Legion Commander Gene Pierce talks at Warrensburg’s Memorial Day ceremony about how the spirit of patriotism continues to flourish in northern Warren County, as local scouts listen to his remarks. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG — Rain canceled Warrensburg’s annual Memorial Day parade for the first time in at least 35 years, but the patriotic spirit of local citizens wasn’t dampened regardless of the weather.

About 100 local citizens stood in the rain outside the open doors of the firehouse May 29 and listened to the Memorial Day speeches while veterans, scouts and American Legion officials conducted the service in the building’s garage. Members of the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company stood at attention unfazed by the rain during the ceremony.

Regional American Legion Commander Gene Pierce, Adjutant of Warrensburg’s Legion Post 446 in Warrensburg, welcomed the gathered crowd.

“It’s vital that we honor the men and women who sacrificed for our nation, giving us the right to live our everyday lives and enjoy the freedom that we often take for granted,” he said, expressing appreciation also to the families of soldiers who served.

Pierce extended his thoughts to include others who routinely put their lives at risk to ensure citizens’ safety and security.

× U.S. Marine Andrew Fish, a 2012 graduate of Warrensburg High School, (left) stands at attention alongside Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Co. members during Memorial Day services held May 29 at the company’s firehouse due to rain. This year’s Memorial Day Parade was canceled for only the third time in 97 years due to the weather. Photo by Thom Randall

“Now that war has come to our country, we give thanks to our first responders — the police and law officers, firefighters and EMS personnel — they are our first line of defense,” Pierce said to robust applause.

Local Boy Scout Troop 100 led the Pledge of Allegiance. The Warrensburg High School Marching Band played the National Anthem.

Boy Scout Matthew Sharron and American Legion Auxiliary member Megan Pierce each recited a traditional patriotic battlefield poem.

Pete Johnson, Commander of the Warren County American Legion, read the names of those soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the nation’s various wars and conflicts.

Legionnaire Carson Parker recited the names of veterans from around Warrensburg and Thurman who passed away since Memorial Day 2016: Robert Frank, Brian J. Mott, Gene W. Mundell, John Joseph Peter Kelly, Richard T. Hitchcock Jr., Joseph E. Ehle, Donald Edward Baker, William J. McGloin, William Harrison Fisher, Alfred Wayne Jacobson, Vernon John Johnson, Roland LaFond Sr., Richard Wormwood, Edward F. Damp, E. Wescott Mangine, Edward Hunter Jr., Walter C. Wood, John Baker, Stewart Allen, Stephen Lawrence Raymond, Glen Baker Jr., Josiah “Joe” LeCount and James Corkland.

American Legion members fired rifles simultaneously, saluting deceased U.S. soldiers.

Pierce noted this ceremony was only the third time in its 97 years that rain had canceled the Memorial Day Parade.

Warrrensburg Central School vocal instructor Jim Corriveau then lead the crowd singing God Bless America.

Concluding the service, Pierce praised local residents for raising their children with a spirit of patriotism and respect for veterans. He noted it was these factors that prompted him to move to Warrensburg 10 years ago when he retired from the New York City police department.

“That’s what I love about Warrensburg, the way people raise their kids — the children are patriotic, respectful and polite,” he said. “I’ve seen them go up to veterans and thank them for their service.”