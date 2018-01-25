Local pharmacist donates prize to American Legion

× John Cottom was named Kinney Drugs’ 2017 Favorite Pharmacist. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN | Kinney Drugs’ top pharmacist this year works right here in Elizabethtown.

John Cottom has attended to prescriptions and customers at the busy Court Street pharmacy for nearly three years.

Cottom was named Kinney Drugs’ Favorite Pharmacist of the Year.

And last Friday, he donated his $1,000 prize to the charity of his choice: the Elizabethtown American Legion Post #551.

Cottom served four years in the U.S. Army as an animal care specialist before obtaining his degree in pharmacy.

He told The Sun that he chose the American Legion post to honor military service and military veterans.

“Being a veteran, it’s the camaraderie, you know?” he said with a smile.

The pharmacist is also a member of Post #551, and many of his commrades gathered at Kinney Drugs to accept the proceeds from Cottom’s win.

Essex County American Legion Commander Philip Jackson said the group was surprised to be honored.

“We’re not sure what the money is going to go for yet,” Jackson said. “Possibly toward scholarships at ELCS (Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School). We’ll bring it up at the next meeting.”

For his part, Cottom was surprised to find himself named Favorite Pharmacist.

Votes were cast by customers last September.

Elizabethtown’s pharmacist tallied the most of 100 Kinney Drug stores in New York and Vermont.

“It was pretty shocking, but I appreciate it and the job that we do here. It’s really this whole team that won,” Cottom said, pointing to the busy staff behind the pharmacy counter.

The annual Kinney Drug Favorite Pharmacist contest marks American Pharmacist Month every September.

The votes were tallied in October, according to Judy Cowden, senior director of advertising and marketing based at Kinney Drug headquarters in Gouverneur.

Cowden presented Cottom and Elizabethtown American Legion veterans with the check.

Kinney Drug’s corporate announced the distinction a few months ago.

“John joined the company in 2015 as supervising pharmacist. A native of Hamlin, NY, he served for four years as a SPC4 in the United States Army,” Cowden’s announcement said.

“He was stationed at Walter Reed Medical Center, where he completed biomedical research on battlefield diseases such as malaria and dengue fever. After discharge, he worked for contract research organizations for about 15 years in the field of pharmaceutical toxicology – and it was this work that spurred his interest in pharmacy.”

Cottom earned his degree at St. Fisher College in Rochester, NY.

“John is a soft-spoken, professional, caring, and humble person,” Kinney said of their Favorite Pharmacist for 2017.

“He knows his patients well and relates to people in the community. Without a doubt, John has made a positive impact on the patients he serves each day.”

Sara Kline, customer experience advocate at the Kinney location in Morrisville, Vermont won Favorite Employee for 2017, and also received a check.

Kline selected the Lamoille Community Food Share to receive award proceeds.