Local poet reflects on Poet Laureate stardom

× Expand Photo provided Benjamin Giroux’s poem “I Am Odd, I Am New”

PLATTSBURGH — Imagine your life changing dramatically after completing just one school assignment.

That’s what happened to Benjamin Giroux, an 11-year-old Beekmantown Central student whose poem on autism, “I Am Odd, I Am New” went viral.

The poem gives an inside look of Benjamin’s day-to-day struggles with autism — from being laughed at and feeling like a castaway among his fellow classmates.

Benjamin had an anxiety attack the morning his poem was due, said his father, Sonny.

Sonny posted the poem to the public section of the National Autism Association’s website to help give his son confidence.

About 15 minutes later, the National Autism Association asked Benjamin’s permission to post his poem on their front page, where it then received thousands of likes and shares.

The poem spread like wildfire and Benjamin’s life changed at that moment.

Not only was he named Poet Laureate for Plattsburgh, but Beekmantown as well. He also won first place in the adult category of the Princess Ronkonkoma Productions Poetry contest in Long Island in August.

The poem has been shared on national scale by different entities, such as the Today Show and Huffington Post.

Most recently, Benjamin’s poem has been illustrated into a children’s book by Becket, who’s international best-selling author Anne Rice’s assistant. It has yet to be published.

The most rewarding experience of this year, Benjamin said, was helping other kids like himself.

“I’ve gotten letters from students thanking me for writing my poem,” he said via email. “I liked that.”

× Expand Photo provided (L-R) Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman and Benjamin Giroux

TOWN SEEKING NOMINATIONS

The town is now seeking nominations for the next Poet Laureate.

The two-year appointment will be made based on recommendations from Plattsburgh Librarian Anne de la Chapelle, Cashman, Benjamin and Sonny.

The selected poet will be responsible for participating in official events, conducting one poetry reading a year, leading events during National Poetry Month in April and allow chosen poems to be published on the town’s website and other materials.

All nominations must be submitted to the town of Plattsburgh main office located on Banker Road by April 28.

Benjamin said he will not be nominating himself this year.

But he did give one piece of advice for all the nominees:

“Just write about what you like,” he said. “"Don't worry about what others think."