Local politicians relay briefing by federal officials in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Three Warren County supervisors were among about 150 county politicians participating in a meeting with U.S. government officials in Washington D.C. last month.

County-level legislators across New York and New Jersey were invited to attend, and Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, and Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino were the three Warren County legislators that accepted the offer, alongside several of their Washington County peers.

Geraghty, Merlino and Simpson are all members of the Republican Party. The county’s 20-member board of supervisors is majority Republican.

The day’s activities included a tour of the White House.

Although a number of Capital District legislators shunned the invitation, Geraghty and Simpson said the meeting with government officials was productive and educational.

The four-hour meeting at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building featured talks by 10 prominent government officials on topics including international trade, education, immigration, agriculture, combating opioid abuse, energy and domestic policies.

Geraghty said that the government officials answered a variety of questions posed by the visiting county legislators from New York and New Jersey.

“I thought it was terrific — we heard about the opioid epidemic, and what they were doing to try to combat it,” Geraghty said. “A federal education official talked about how Common Core didn’t work, and that they were transferring the power back to the states to write policies.”

Geraghty also said he was pleased that federal officials were concerned about affordable housing — and how the meeting appeared to be bipartisan.

“I was impressed how they took the subjects down to a local level,” Geraghty said, adding that he particularly enjoyed the presentations on trade, tariffs and farming.

“I believe this administration cares about the local level,” he said. “I think these federal officials are listening to us.”

Geraghty said that Kellyanne Conway, special assistant to President Trump, gave a welcoming speech.

“She’s a smart, smart woman,” he said.

Simpson said he was impressed by how the federal officials said they wanted to listen to the local leaders.

Simpson said the Aug. 23 visit was his first trip to Washington D.C. and the government’s outreach to local officials was informative.

“The visit way exceeded my expectations,” he said. “To be sitting with people making decisions that effect tens of millions of people was not as intimidating as one would think.”