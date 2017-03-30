Local prison guard arraigned on bribery charges

× Expand Carlos Ochoa was arraigned on Thursday, March 30 on charges that he accepted a bribe from an inmate while he was a corrections officer at Federal Correctional Institution Ray Brook.

PLATTSBURGH — A correction officer at Federal Correctional Institution Ray Brook is facing a raft of federal charges after he allegedly smuggled an iPhone into the facility in 2013.

Carlos Ochoa, 31, was arraigned Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gary L. Favro.

Ochoa was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery by a public official and providing contraband to a federal inmate.

According to the indictment, inmate Richard Coleman paid Ochoa to smuggle the device into the medium-security facility.

Coleman allegedly used the phone to communicate with people outside of the facility, said authorities.

The phone was discovered during a cell search on March 8, 2013.

Favro ordered Ochoa detained pending trial before Senior U.S. Judge Frederick J. Scullin, Jr.

The allegations are just the latest in a long line of similar activities.

Ochoa was already in custody on federal charges in Puerto Rico, where he is accused of accepting a bribe while working as a corrections officer at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo.

Ochoa is also accused of supplying a firearm and ammunition to a prohibited person, and attempting to aid and abet possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katherine Kopita and Douglas Collyer.

If convicted of all charges, Ochoa faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to three years.

The announcement on Thursday was made by U.S. Attorney Richard S. Hartunian; Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Vadim D. Thomas, and Ronald G. Gardella, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Justice.