Local producers ramp up for Maple Weekends

Wayne Brow, owner of Brow's Sugar House in West Chazy, stands next to an evaporator processing a batch of maple syrup. Brow's Sugar House, a state-certified producer, will open its doors for Maple Weekend on March 17-18. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

WEST CHAZY | It was a brisk Wednesday afternoon when Wayne Brow stood watch, clad in a thick green button-down and blue jeans, over a vat of boiling caramel-colored liquid.

Brow’s latest batch of maple syrup was almost done, he said, peering over the edges of the stainless steel evaporator as steam rose through the room.

He pulled a small sample of sweet syrup from the batch and handed it over, pointing out its the dark hue.

“This process is what gives the syrup its color,” he said, gesturing toward the evaporator.

This is the real thing — warm, fresh North Country syrup, closer to honey than the sickly-sweet corn-syrup concoctions found at most grocery stores.

Over 178 maple producers all around the state, like Wayne Brow, will open their doors to visitors as part of this month’s Maple Weekends.

Everything from pancake breakfasts to tours to sap-collecting classes are slated throughout 45 counties.

“The experience of tasting and smelling maple syrup as it is being made is something everyone should experience,” said New York State Maple Producers Association Executive Director Helen Thomas in a statement. “The farmers in New York who make maple syrup spend days in the cold woods getting ready to make this delicious crop, and they love to share the whole experience with you. Kids will remember seeing maple being made their whole life!”

An estimated 400,000 visitors are expected to participate in events this year, according to the governor’s office.

NEW YORK GROWN & CERTIFIED

Brow’s Sugar House is a relatively rural syrup operation on the outskirts of West Chazy, a small company that’s seen significant growth over the last 40 years.

When Brow started, he only oversaw 300 tree taps. Now, alongside his son Mark, the family presides over 10,000 trees on two acres of land.

That translates to around 3,000 gallons of syrup every season, Brow said.

Just this year, Brow met all the requirements for and received an official New York State Grown & Certified designation for his products.

This designation was only recently expanded to include maple products, something that Brow personally lobbied for.