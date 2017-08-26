Local property owners fined

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George Town Board has voted to fine Trinity Rock Road homeowners Brian and Don Hart $700 for failing to comply with town land-use ordinances.

Town Planning Director Dan Barusch said the fine resulted from three specific actions by the Harts regarding their lakefront property that necessitated obtaining advance approval from the town planning board under site-plan review ordinances: clearing vegetation, grading land, and constructing a stone retaining wall.

Brian Hart noted that all three tasks had been approved verbally by authorities, and the retaining wall was designed by a professional engineer to curb substantial erosion stemming from nearby culverts dumping stormwater into the lake.

“We talked to town code enforcement people about our plans,” he said. “We didn’t know we violated the law.”

After viewing before and after photos of the Hart property, town board members said the work accomplished seemed to be reasonable and appropriate, but the fine was warranted because of the lack of prior planning board approval.

Noting that such verbal approval by a code enforcement officer wasn’t sufficient, Crocitto said that if the town didn’t impose a fine on the Harts, others would be encouraged to develop their land without planning board approval — typically resulting in environmental harm to the lake and shoreline.

Diamond Point resident Nancy Coons objected to the $700 fine, saying it wasn’t punitive enough, noting that paying that sum for a fine was far less costly than having proposed developments professionally drafted and permitted.

Crocitto countered that the Harts, after being notified of the violations, had been fully cooperative with the town planning board.