Local provider challenging broadband grant award

Photo provided/Office of the Governor of the State of New York
Nearly six months after the most recent round of state broadband grants was announced, progress remains at a standstill in Keene due to a paperwork snafu.
KEENE VALLEY | Nearly six months after the most recent round of state broadband grants was awarded, progress remains at a standstill in Keene.
Slic Network Solutions received $771,994 in state funds in February to provide broadband to Keene.
But a local provider, Keene Valley Video & Internet (KVVI), has submitted a formal challenge to the grant disbursement process, arguing they already serve the community.
PROCESS CHALLENGED
The standstill can be attributed to what KVVI openly admits is a paperwork snafu.
The state Broadband Program Office (BPO) awards grants through a reverse auction process in which providers bid on un- and underserved tracts using U.S. Census Bureau maps.
The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Form 477 provides an inventory of subscriber, deployment and service availability data to the BPO.
Providers were required to submit Form 477 during the grant application process, giving the BPO an idea of what broadband services are already available in each community.
But KVVI erred when they mistakenly listed their coverage area as un- and underserved, paving the way for Slic to apply for, and ultimately receive, the grant.
KVVI’s John LaFountaine admitted the mistake, and said the provider has updated the form to accurately reflect which residences are served in the community.
“As per the advisement of the BPO, we updated our FCC Form 477 Filing in March and launched a fourth-tier of service,” LaFountaine told the Sun.
A BPO spokesman told the Sun the agency is “continuing to analyze the data to finalize the award.”
“Regardless of the outcome, the BPO will ensure that the area will be served in accordance with the governor’s goals.”
CONCERNED ON IMPACT
KVVI’s fiber optic network reaches “95 percent of all homes in Keene, Keene Valley and St. Hubert’s,” according to their website.
“Our last mile deployments of the fiber system enable us to reach into locations that were virtually impossible a short time ago.”
KVVI did not apply for the Phase 2 grants, LaFountaine said, because they believed their network is already functional and meets the BPO’s minimum requirements.
LaFountaine said KVVI would be negatively impacted by Slic’s entry to the market.
“It is my belief that it has the potential of significantly impacting our business,” LaFountaine said.
LaFountaine declined to share KVVI’s subscriber numbers, citing their proprietary nature.
‘PROUD OF KVVI’
Slic received the grant awards in February, part of the state’s $500 million New NY Broadband Program that aims to provide universal broadband by the end of 2018.
When paired with state funds, the total investment in Keene is $964,620, and will provide service to 466 units.
While supportive of the state effort, local residents are also mindful of how Slic’s entry would impact KVVI, which was successful in wiring many areas of the town through a community-funded project about a decade ago.
Former town supervisor Tom Both said KVVI has been essential in ensuring the vibrancy of the remote mountain town, helping to attract remote workers and young people, both of which are crucial in sustaining a year-round economy.
“We’ve been very proud of KVVI,” Both said. “Just like Keene Central School, it’s been an institution here.”
But the state funds, provided through bank settlements, could be better spent elsewhere, he said.
“Taking down new lines, putting up new ones — that’s a waste of taxpayer money,” Both said. “These are tough times for taxpayers. I hate to see the money wasted.”
AWARE OF CONCERNS
Slic Vice President of Technical Operations Kevin Lynch told the Sun the Nicholville-based provider was aware of KVVI’s concerns, and said the grants have not yet been disbursed.
But Lynch declined to answer if Slic would consider voluntarily not accepting those funds.
“We are committed to providing high speed internet to unserved and underserved areas throughout the Adirondacks in support of Governor Cuomo’s broadband goals,” Lynch said in an email. “We will work with the Broadband Program Office and communities in accomplishing this nation-leading initiative.”
To date, the state has allocated $266 million as part of the program, a number that reaches $344 million when paired with private investment.
The North Country has seen $40 million in direct state investment. Commitments as a result of the first two phases will result in 98 percent of the state receiving speeds of up to 100 megabytes per second or higher, according to the BPO.
The third and final deadline for grants is Aug. 31, and will be augmented by federal funds.
Lynch declined to discuss if Slic would bid for Phase 3 in Keene or elsewhere in Essex County.
“Slic is reviewing areas available for bidding in Phase 3, but as it is a competitive auction, it would be inappropriate for us to comment at this time,” Lynch said.
A review of the remaining un- and underserved census blocks in Keene indicate the parcels are “full” and ineligible for bidding.
Slic has been a prime recipient of grant funds from New NY and past state-sponsored broadband efforts.
The provider has completed several projects across the Adirondack Park, and work in Dannemora, Bellmont and Schroon is ongoing.
REPORT FORECASTED ISSUES
A 2010 report by the High Peaks Education Foundation appears to have predicted some of the thorny issues when it comes to providing broadband in rural communities — especially where the “last-mile” costs quickly become prohibitively expensive and require outside subsidies.
“While we are aware that monopolies are not popular these days, in this case, they are the only thing that will work,” the report concluded. “Pure market competition will be a rural broadband killer unless it is between two large players who have very low incremental costs for new customers. But a large player will not build out to low density areas without very large outside funding.”