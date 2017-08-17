Local provider challenging broadband grant award

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor of the State of New York Nearly six months after the most recent round of state broadband grants was announced, progress remains at a standstill in Keene due to a paperwork snafu.

KEENE VALLEY | Nearly six months after the most recent round of state broadband grants was awarded, progress remains at a standstill in Keene.

Slic Network Solutions received $771,994 in state funds in February to provide broadband to Keene.

But a local provider, Keene Valley Video & Internet (KVVI), has submitted a formal challenge to the grant disbursement process, arguing they already serve the community.

PROCESS CHALLENGED

The standstill can be attributed to what KVVI openly admits is a paperwork snafu.

The state Broadband Program Office (BPO) awards grants through a reverse auction process in which providers bid on un- and underserved tracts using U.S. Census Bureau maps.

The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Form 477 provides an inventory of subscriber, deployment and service availability data to the BPO.

Providers were required to submit Form 477 during the grant application process, giving the BPO an idea of what broadband services are already available in each community.

But KVVI erred when they mistakenly listed their coverage area as un- and underserved, paving the way for Slic to apply for, and ultimately receive, the grant.

KVVI’s John LaFountaine admitted the mistake, and said the provider has updated the form to accurately reflect which residences are served in the community.

“As per the advisement of the BPO, we updated our FCC Form 477 Filing in March and launched a fourth-tier of service,” LaFountaine told the Sun.

A BPO spokesman told the Sun the agency is “continuing to analyze the data to finalize the award.”

“Regardless of the outcome, the BPO will ensure that the area will be served in accordance with the governor’s goals.”

CONCERNED ON IMPACT

KVVI’s fiber optic network reaches “95 percent of all homes in Keene, Keene Valley and St. Hubert’s,” according to their website.

“Our last mile deployments of the fiber system enable us to reach into locations that were virtually impossible a short time ago.”

KVVI did not apply for the Phase 2 grants, LaFountaine said, because they believed their network is already functional and meets the BPO’s minimum requirements.

LaFountaine said KVVI would be negatively impacted by Slic’s entry to the market.