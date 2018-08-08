Local provider gets heavy lift from Microsoft to expand high-speed internet

× Expand Photo provided Essex-based provider CvWireless was among the four providers nationwide to secure the highly selective third annual Airband Grant Fund, Microsoft announced last week. Pictured above is CvWireless’ current service area.

ESSEX | As the region continues to await universal high-speed internet, a local provider has been tapped by Microsoft to participate in their grant initiative to expand broadband.

Essex-based provider CvWireless was among the four providers nationwide to secure the highly selective third annual Airband Grant Fund, Microsoft announced last week.

The fund aims to support “high-potential, early-stage startups creating innovative new technologies, services and business models.”

“Their use of innovative technologies like TV white spaces will help close the broadband gap in New York state,” said Shelley McKinley, Microsoft’s head of technology and corporate responsibility, in a statement.

Start-ups in California and West Virginia also received funds as part of the initiative, joining projects in Rwanda, Nigeria, Kenya and Bangladesh.

TV WHITE SPACE

CvWireless currently deploys service to approximately 80 clients in eastern Essex County, including Whallonsburg, Willsboro and Reber.

The funds — which CEO Beth Schiller said were “sizable” — will allow the provider to deploy TV white space technology, or the former frequencies once utilized by analog television.

Unlike microwave service, white space can be delivered without a direct line of sight, penetrating rough terrain speckled with trees, the default landscape in the rugged Adirondacks.

Schiller said it’s too early to discern precisely which locations CvWireless will serve and when she will launch the service, but says she will work with Slic Network Solutions, which received subsidies to cover portions of the area as part of the state’s universal broadband program, to jump off of their network in areas where they will not cover.

“The timing of it depends a little bit of when Slic is out there,” Schiller told The Sun.

Schiller received application assistance from Fred Engelmann at Rainmaker Network Services, which pioneered the use of white space technology in a groundbreaking project in Thurman in Warren County.

Engelmann will also serve as a consultant.

SOLID TECHNOLOGY

AdkAction Broadband Project Chairman David Wolff welcomed the initiative.

“In my mind, the technology is solid and offers a viable alternative solution to some of the remote access issues that we face in the Park,” Wolff told The Sun.

The cash investments join access to technology, mentoring and networking opportunities, including a trip to Seattle next month for Microsoft-sponsored workshops on technology and business development.

Much of the region is slated to be served by HughesNet, who will start rolling out satellite service by the end of the year as part of the state program.

While their service meets the minimum state guidelines of 25 mbps, usage will be throttled once the data cap has been reached.

HughesNet must cap the monthly price at $60 month annually for five years, according to the deal worked out with the state Broadband Program Office (BPO), the agency overseeing the effort.

Schiller while said it’s too early to offer price estimates for CvWireless, white space is “generally more expensive” than satellite service.

“I need to see how everything is going to shake out in 2019,” Schiller said.

Unlike the state program, Microsoft’s initiative does not mandate speed requirements.

“It’s my hope to provide the 25 mbps (upload) by 3 mbps (download), which is the state standard when I can for those people that sign up based on technology and what we can provide,” Schiller said.

The Airband Grant Fund is part of the Microsoft Airband Initiative, which aims to help close the broadband access gap in rural America by 2022.

More than 24 million Americans currently lack broadband access, according to the provider, including 19.4 million people living in rural areas.

As part of the same initiative, Microsoft has also announced a partnership with RTO Wireless that will provide service to 290,000 people living in unserved rural regions of Maine and 20 counties in upstate New York.

Microsoft ultimately aims to reach at least 2 million Americans through both efforts.

The BPO has set the end of 2018 as the buildout deadline, but providers who received subsidies in January can apply for a one-year extension, including Slic.

RTO’s agreement with Microsoft is not a part of the state-directed buildout.

The BPO has already secured commitments to provide access to broadband in those areas, which means the agreement will provide another option for residents.

“While the BPO has commitments in place to ensure access for all New Yorkers, healthy broadband competition is good for consumers and we welcome Microsoft and RTO Wireless to New York,” said Adam Kilduff, a BPO spokesman.

Jay Summerson, senior director of government affairs for Microsoft, praised the state program at a forum in North Creek last February.

But the reality is there will still be people reliant on satellite or receiving no service — and that’s where the provider envisions fitting in.

“We know we’re not going to be the answer for every situation,” Summerson said. “But we do think that in certain population densities — like if the economics don’t work — than TV white spaces can play a role.”