Local PTO launches ‘Peru Pride 5K’

PERU | The inaugural Peru Pride 5K will land at Heyworth-Mason Park on April 28.

The event, a collaboration between the Peru Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) and Adirondack Coast Events, will benefit the PTO’s playground replacement fund.

The 5K race kicks off at 9 a.m. The course follows a cinder bike path through the woods along and across the Little Ausable River out to Route 22.

A fun run for kids is planned to coincide with the event.

At 8:45 a.m., children ages 12 and under have the opportunity to participate in a third-mile loop around the park.

“The Peru PTO is excited to present this fun and healthy event to our community,” said Lindsey Wendorff, Peru PTO president. “We have a wonderful park and trail to showcase and this run will be a great way to enjoy spring and raise funds to benefit our Peru children.”

The race fee for the 5K is $20 for online pre-registration with a $5 discount per runner with family registration or an option for a $2 discount for group registrations.

Race day registration will be $25 on site.

The kids fun run requires a $10 online preregistration and $15 on race day.

For more information, contact Wendorff at perupto@gmail.com. Registration can be completed online at adirondackcoastevents.com.