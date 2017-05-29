Local racer to be honored by Brits

× Expand Photo provided Race driver Tony Adamowicz of Port Henry relaxes after a race.

PORT HENRY – Race car legend and Port Henry native Tony “A2Z” Adamowicz will soon be inducted into the British Sports Car Hall of Fame.

“He is internationally renowned for his driving and mechanical skills, for his engaging personality, and for his passion,” his sister, Stephanie (Adamowicz) Porcelli, said. “He lived his dream and inspired a countless number of people while doing so.”

She said Tony Adamowicz, will be inducted into the British Sports Car Hall of Fame on June 2.

“Tony’s career was long and varied, and it is heart-warming that people all over the world still recognize his talent, as well as his engaging personality,” she said. “His birthday was May 2, and there was an outpouring of love on his Facebook page. I included his website address so people can share in Tony’s racing experience as he himself described those wonderful years.”

Tony Adamowicz was inducted into the Watkins Glen Drivers Walk of Fame in 2015 and into the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame in June 2016.

He passed away in October 2016 of brain cancer.

Following his success in amateur racing, Tony Adamowicz was hired in 1966 by Bob Tullius to be a race car driver, mechanic, and driver of the big transporter for Group 44.

× Expand Photo provided Tony Adamowicz sits in his Spitfire after his first professional win as a race driver in 1967.

“This is when his professional experience with British race cars began,” Porcelli said. “For the next two years, Tony raced a Triumph Spitfire and a Lotus Cortina, setting track records, many of which stood for years.

“On the grid with the likes of Jim Clark and Jackie Stewart, Tony teamed up with Tullius in Trans Am and Endurance races. His first professional win was in a Triumph Spitfire, and he finished second in the 1967 SCCA Northeast Regional Championship driving a Triumph and a Lotus.”

She said his involvement with British race cars broadened over the years to include the McLaren M12 in Endurance racing and the Can Am Series, and the McLaren 8B in Can Am.

Adamowicz won enduring fame for winning championships in Trans Am, Formula 5000, IMSA, and US Formula Revival Vintage Racing over his 50-plus-year racing career, his sister said.

“He drove dozens of the most exciting race cars of the era, but he had a special spot in his heart for his first Triumph Spitfire,” she said.

In an interview with photographer, writer, and friend Barry Tenin, Adamowicz recounted his childhood dream.

“I used to daydream a lot about cars and racing; however, my only contact was through the articles I read in magazines. Perhaps it was the twisting roads around Port Henry that really started me off. I would take the family car—didn’t have my own then, let alone a race car, whenever I was allowed, and go through the twisting roads in a Walter Mitty-sort-of-way, pretending I was Fangio (Formula One Champion, Juan Manuel Fangio) driving Spa (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps) or some other famous track.

“However, I never gave it serious thought at that time because of the cost factor of racing, which is way beyond the means of a high school student,” Adamowicz continued. “Also, I realized you would have to be pretty good to make a living as a race driver.”

Tony’s successful career belied the prediction in his high school yearbook. Under the name of Anthony P. Adamowicz, there appears this line: “Wants to be a race driver. Will be a draftsman instead.”

Porcelli said the mission of the British Sports Car Hall of Fame is “to preserve and perpetuate the legacy and impact of these legendary vehicles and to honor the men and women responsible for their success. Induction into the Hall of Fame is reserved for those who have made a significant and lasting impact on the British sports car industry and hobby, making it a singular honor for a lifetime of achievement. By celebrating the memory of the dedicated individuals that played key roles, the hall can serve as a touchstone for British sports car enthusiasts of all ages and interests, furthered by its various preservation and education initiatives.”

Porcelli said messages celebrating Adamowicz’ life continue to appear on his Facebook and tribute pages. To also experience the thrill of Adamowicz’ career, visit his website: www.a2zracer.com.

British Sports Car Hall of Fame: justbritish.com/british-sports-car-hall-of-fame-and-2017-inductees/