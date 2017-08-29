Local races firm up as independent candidates file petitions

ELIZABETHTOWN | Several anticipated races for town supervisor never materialized as the time came and passed for independent petitions to be filed to the Essex County Board of Elections.

Out of the 83 petitions filed, only one set up a new race for supervisor, while another race could be decided at the Sept. 12 primary.

In Wilmington, incumbent supervisor and Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston will be opposed by Thomas Sibalski.

Both only filed independent petitions.

In the only other contested supervisor race in the county, incumbent Ticonderoga supervisor Joe Giordano filed an independent petition, as did former supervisor and challenger William “Bill” Grinnell.

However, Grinnell’s petition was deemed not acceptable and was thrown out.

“There was a typo in the date for the general election, so apparently my petitions were not acceptable,” Grinnell said.

The former supervisor also questioned how he has seen what he believes were recent errors treated.

“We had a candidate lose an election because their name was spelled wrong on a write-in vote, but last election we had a person elected when I know votes were accepted when the name was spelled wrong,” Grinnell said. “It makes me wonder if spelling errors on ballots are more or less offensive then a typo on a header.”

Grinnell was still weighing whether or not to challenge the decision by the Board of Elections but is ready to face Giordano in the Sept. 12 Republican primary, knowing if he does not win the primary, he is out of the general election.

“We will work very hard heading up to the Republican primary and hope that will be enough to carry us forward,” he said.

Also in Ticonderoga, the four-way Republican race for town council could be narrowed to three as Fred Provoncha was the only candidate not to have an independent petition. Joyce Cooper, Heath Towne and David Woods each filed successful independent petitions.

In Crown Point, Charlie Harrington is back on the ballot for town supervisor after having his party petition denied by the board. The incumbent is running unopposed.

Three incumbent supervisors have announced they will not seek re-election: Ed Gardner of Essex, Charlie Whitson Jr. of St. Armand and Wes Miga of Newcomb.