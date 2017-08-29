Local races firm up as independent candidates file petitions

ELIZABETHTOWN | Several anticipated races for town supervisor never materialized as the time came and passed for independent petitions to be filed to the Essex County Board of Elections.
Out of the 83 petitions filed, only one set up a new race for supervisor, while another race could be decided at the Sept. 12 primary.
In Wilmington, incumbent supervisor and Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston will be opposed by Thomas Sibalski.
Both only filed independent petitions.
In the only other contested supervisor race in the county, incumbent Ticonderoga supervisor Joe Giordano filed an independent petition, as did former supervisor and challenger William “Bill” Grinnell.
However, Grinnell’s petition was deemed not acceptable and was thrown out.
“There was a typo in the date for the general election, so apparently my petitions were not acceptable,” Grinnell said.
The former supervisor also questioned how he has seen what he believes were recent errors treated.
“We had a candidate lose an election because their name was spelled wrong on a write-in vote, but last election we had a person elected when I know votes were accepted when the name was spelled wrong,” Grinnell said. “It makes me wonder if spelling errors on ballots are more or less offensive then a typo on a header.”
Grinnell was still weighing whether or not to challenge the decision by the Board of Elections but is ready to face Giordano in the Sept. 12 Republican primary, knowing if he does not win the primary, he is out of the general election.
“We will work very hard heading up to the Republican primary and hope that will be enough to carry us forward,” he said.
Also in Ticonderoga, the four-way Republican race for town council could be narrowed to three as Fred Provoncha was the only candidate not to have an independent petition. Joyce Cooper, Heath Towne and David Woods each filed successful independent petitions.
In Crown Point, Charlie Harrington is back on the ballot for town supervisor after having his party petition denied by the board. The incumbent is running unopposed.
Three incumbent supervisors have announced they will not seek re-election: Ed Gardner of Essex, Charlie Whitson Jr. of St. Armand and Wes Miga of Newcomb.
The candidates seeking to replace them — Ron Jackson, Dean Montroy and Robin DeLoria, respectively — are running unopposed as their successors.
Incumbent supervisors running unopposed in the upcoming election include Noel Merrihew of Elizabethtown, Jim Monty of Lewis, Stephen McNally of Minerva, Tom Scozzafava of Moriah, Michael Tyler of Westport, Shaun Gillilland of Willsboro, Archie Depo of Jay, Joe Pete Wilson of Keene, Michael Marnell of Schroon and Robi Politi, who entered the race as the lone candidate for supervisor from North Elba with an independent petition.
New faces
Along with independent-only supervisor candidates, the filing process entered several other new candidates into different races,
In Lewis, Republican petitioner Lisa Cole will be challenged by Vaneessa Cross for the position of town clerk.
Ann Cunnion, who had previously submitted a petition to run for the position of town council in Essex, withdrew from that campaign and is now running as an independent petitioner for the position of town clerk/tax collector against Alicia Kelly.
Claire LaPine will still be a candidate for town board, while the other seat has been filed for election via and independent petition by Ken Hughes.
Dean Dietrich became the sole candidate for the position of North Elba town justice, while Patrick Mitchell joined the race for a position on the Chesterfield town council along with Clayton Barber and Richard Klages.
Elizabethtown also had a third candidate for town council join the fray, as Jay Heald filed an independent petition and will face off against Cathleen Ruesser and William Wright.
Jon Favro filed an independent petition for town council in North Elba, while Diane Lansing filed a petition for the position of assessor in Essex and Bruce Caza for the same position in North Hudson.
In Jay, the position of highway superintendent has become a four-person race as independent petitioners Erin Himmel and William Lincoln joined Kevin Zaumetzer and John Pulsifer. William Skufca will run for the same position in Wilmington as a so far uncontested candidate.
In the race for Minerva highway superintendent, Scott Fish joined the race to make it a three-way vote between himself, Jonathan Fish and Timothy Sheehan.
All races could be impacted by the possibility of a write-in candidate.
While write-in candidates have been often viewed as long-shots, that has not been the case recently as Joe Giordano defeated William Grinnell in the 2015 race for Ticonderoga town supervisor, while three candidates — Mark Davenport, Linda Smith and James Curran — swept the seats up for election in Port Henry on a pro-dissolution platform in March of 2016.