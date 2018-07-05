Local resident aims to purchase Watering Tub

× Expand Photo provided Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson told residents the Watering Tub is on property belonging to the Schroon Lake Park District, and the district has no authority to entertain offers to buy the land. One Brant Lake resident is hoping to continue the tradition of the Watering Tub, which was closed after harmful bacteria was found in the water.

HORICON | Brant Lake property owner Scott Campbell addressed the Horicon Town Board saying he would like to purchase the parcel of land where the Watering Tub is located, but Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said neither the town nor the Schroon Lake Park District (SLPD) can sell him the property.

“The town doesn’t own the land — it belongs to the Schroon Lake Park District,” he said.

SLPD was established in 1955 for the sole purpose of regulating the level of Schroon Lake.

He said there is no legislation, wording, or section in the law that permits the park district to sell land.

Campbell said he worked in marketing for 40 years, adding, “I always say there are no problems, only solutions.”

Simpson said the solution could not be found in Horicon.

“You have to get authorization from the legislature,” Simpson said.

Campbell has been visiting Brant Lake in Horicon since 1950, and the Watering Tub was always his family’s first stop into town and last stop out of town.

Last year, however, the Town of Horicon was having the water tested and closed the Watering Tub after it test positive for coliform four months out of five. After a positive test for e-coli in September, Simpson personally removed the water spout from the tub.

Campbell said since that time he has received about 500 messages from people supporting his efforts to have the Watering Tub reopened. His ideas range from drilling a well at the present location, to constructing a solar water purification system, to moving the tub and reestablishing it elsewhere.

Simpson told Campbell he understands the connection people have to the Watering Tub and he doesn’t believe they would want it recreated at some other location. He said the town was not going to spend any more taxes dollars on property it doesn’t own.

The town paid about $5,000 for the granite Watering Tub.