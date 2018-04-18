Local residents offer alternative to pending traffic light change

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Plans by the state Department of Transportation to convert a blinking traffic light to a four-way stop in Elizabethtown have generated concerns from local residents.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Following the state’s decision to convert the blinking traffic light governing a major thoroughfare in Elizabethtown to a four-way stop, residents have launched a social media campaign designed to promote an alternative proposal.

The state Department of Transportation (DOT) confirmed earlier this month the intersection of Routes 9 and 9N and Water Street will be converted sometime this year to require traffic to stop in all four directions.

As part of the changes, the current red-yellow signal will convert to flash red, and stop signs will be installed at each corner.

Members of a Facebook group are suggesting removing the light entirely, and simply requiring motorists traveling from River Street and Water Street to stop while those traveling via Route 9 would have the right-of-way.

The group has generated 800 members in two weeks.

“The main concern is the safety and ability of vehicles to either stop coming down the hill or have enough momentum to go up the hill in the winter,” reads the description of the group, which is administered by Grant Martin.

The DOT believes the proposed modification will reduce collisions, noting a similar swap in Ticonderoga has reduced right-angle-type collisions by 75 percent in the three years since its introduction.

While residents have complained for years over the notoriously tricky intersection, which has low visibility for westbound-motorists on River Street, the catalyst was when a teenage bicyclist collided with a vehicle at the intersection that crept into the crosswalk last fall.

The DOT will also install a “stop ahead” warning sign with flashing beacons with additional “stop” pavement markings on the northbound approach.

But residents are concerned about motorist confusion.

“There are multiple four-way intersections along Route 9 for which Route 9 also has the right of way, but does not have these safety issues nor a flashing light,” according to the group’s description.

The proposal generated numerous indications of support via an informal petition, but others said the intersection is fine as it is.

“I would like to say if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” wrote one commentator. “I lived and grew up in Lewis and this has never been a need or issue to have a stop sign in such a low traffic area. Just leave it be, for God’s sake.”