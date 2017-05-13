Local school districts prepare budget votes

ELIZABETHTOWN — School districts across the region have prepared their budgets. Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, May 16.

Moriah Central School

Total budget: $16.7 million; $16.3 million last year. This equates to no increase on a $100,000 home.

Tax rate per $1,000: $18.81, with no change from 2016-17.

Meets the tax cap? Yes (cap 1.85 percent).

Use of fund balance: Yes, $461,000.

Ballot questions: Purchase two new school buses; reduce School Board from 9 to 7 members.

Notables: Tax levy of $3.96 million is same as last year. Supt. William Larrow: “We worked hard, and we did a lot of prioritizing on the budget. It includes a new reading series for the Elementary School, and one new special education teacher, plus an extra day for a speech teacher. Health insurance is up 4 percent, and heating oil/diesel fuel costs are up. Overall, we’re very pleased with the budget.”

School board (one seat): Daniel Sadowski, incumbent.

Vote: Tuesday, May 16, 1 to 8 p.m. in the school lobby.

Ticonderoga Central School District

Total budget: $19.9 million.

This equates to a .71 percent tax increase on a $100,000 home. (Tax rate last year was $10.45 per $1,000 of assessment in Ticonderoga, and $13.05 in Hague. New rates unknown.)

Tax levy per $1,000: $11.35 million, up from $11.27 million in 2016-17.

Meets the tax cap? Yes (.71 percent).

Use of fund balance: Yes, $580,190.

School Board candidates (three seats): Seanna Porter, Martin Fitzgerald and John Reale, all incumbents.

Notables: Health insurance is a 4 percent increase.

Vote: Tuesday, May 16, noon to 8 p.m. at Ticonderoga High School and Hague Community Center.

Crown Point Central School

Total budget: $7.7 million.

This equates to an $8 tax increase on a $100,000 home. (Tax rate was $10.41 per $1,000 of assessment last year. The new rate is $10.49.)

Tax levy: $1,594,145, an $12,181 increase, or 0.77 percent, from 2016-17.

Meets the tax cap? Yes.

Use of fund balance: Yes, $400,000 for auditorium renovation capital project.

School board (two seats): Terry Ross and Anita Johnson, both incumbents.

Notables: Includes $394,573 (5.66 percent) increase in expenses, including 3 and 4 percent staff salary increases, health insurance up 4 percent, lease a new bus, purchase a transportation vehicle for garbage and plowing, purchase a tractor and uniforms, and continue After School Program that started in November.

Vote: Tuesday, May 16, noon to 8 p.m. at school.

Schroon Lake Central School

Total budget: $7.7 million for 2017-18; $7.8 million last year.

This equates to a $7 tax increase on a $100,000 home. Tax rate contains a 7 cent increase; $8.49 per $1,000 of assessment this year; $8.42 last year.

Tax levy: $6.3 million.

Meets the tax cap? Yes (.83 percent).

Use of fund balance: Yes, $278,949.

Any ballot questions? Bond for school bus, $123,000.

School board races (one seat): Eric Welch, incumbent.

Notables: Superintendent Stephen Gratto: “We’re spending less money. Our tax rate is very, very low. We refinanced a 2010 bond issue, on which we owed $10 million, for a lower interest rate, to save $1.5 million overall, or $60,000 a year.”

Vote: The vote is Tuesday, May 16, noon to 8, in school auditorium.

Putnam Central School

Total budget: $2,525,457

This equates a $4 tax increase on a $100,000 home. Tax rate contains a 4 cent increase, $5.37 per $1,000 of assessment this year; $5.33 last year

Tax levy: $1,570,002, up .0.95 percent over 2016-17

Use of fund balance: $610,000

Any ballot questions? Shall the Board of Education be authorized to (1) re-establish the Capital Reserve Fund for the purpose of financing the construction of, and general improvements, reconstruction, renovations or additions to, the district’s buildings, including site work and the acquisition of original furnishings, equipment, machinery or apparatus required for the purpose for which such buildings are to be used; (2) transfer to the new Capital Reserve Fund, effective July 1, the funds remaining in the current Capital Reserve Fund in the amount of $100,000, and (3) annually deposit into the Capital Reserve Fund such portion of the [General Fund, unallocated fund balance, etc.] as determined by the Board. The ultimate amount of the Capital Reserve Fund shall be $300,000 and the probable duration of the fund is 10 years.

School board: Gerald Gendron (incumbent) is running for a five-year seat.

AUSABLE VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL

2017-18 proposed budget: $31,999,783, a decrease of 0.55 percent in overall spending.

Total tax levy: $13,492,192, up 0.87 percent, equal to the tax-levy cap.

The school tax rate per $1,000 of real property value is $17.17 currently with $17.32 per $1,000 proposed for next year, an increase of 15 cents.

This equates to a proposed $15 increase on a $100,000 home, or a $10 increase on a $100,000 home with STAR exemption.

The AVCS school budget applies $800,000 in fund balance/reserve carryover.

School Board candidates: One three-year term is open and James E. Martineau, Jr. is running unopposed for re-election.

There are no additional propositions on the AVCS ballot this year.

Budget vote: Tuesday, May 16 in the cafeteria at the Middle-High School in Clintonville from noon to 9 p.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN-LEWIS CENTRAL SCHOOL

2017-18 proposed budget: $8,356,000, up 3.08 percent in overall spending.

Total tax levy: $3,740,982, up 2.03 percent, equal to the tax-levy cap.

The school tax rate per $1,000 of real property value is $13.13 currently with $13.39 proposed for next year, an increase of 26 cents.

This equates to a $26 tax increase on a $100,000 home.

ELCS’s school budget applies zero in fund balance, instead returns $85,374 to fund balance reserve accounts.

Proposition 2: To authorize purchase of a 65-passenger school bus and a pickup truck not to exceed a total cost of $142,000. Funds to be appropriated from transportation and maintenance equipment reserve fund.

School Board candidates: Three seats are open on the ELCS School Board: one-year unfinished term and two three-year terms.

One candidate is running for the one-year unfinished term: Danielle R. Vikowitz. There are two candidates for Darlene Hooper’s seat, a three-year term: Ashley Glanda and Sarah Bode Kullman; and two candidates seek Doug Spilling’s seat, a three-year term: Spilling (incumbent) and Wendy S. Ewald.

Budget vote: Tuesday, May 16 at ELCS from Noon to 8 p.m.

KEENE CENTRAL SCHOOL

2017-18 proposed budget: $6,104,676, up 2.17 percent in overall spending.

Total tax levy: $4,981,181, up 1.55 percent — and at the tax levy cap.

The school tax rate per $1,000 of real property value is $8.86 currently with $8.99 proposed for next year, an increase of 13 cents.

This equates to a proposed $13 school tax increase on a $100,000 home.

Keene’s school budget applies $200,000 of fund balance.

There are no propositions on the Keene Central School ballot this year.

School Board candidates: Three candidates are running for two three-year seats on the KCS School Board: Ed Juckett, Thomas McCabe (appointed last year to an unexpired term) and Sheryl Quinn (incumbent).

Budget vote: Tuesday, May 16 in the KCS Common Area from Noon to 8 p.m.

WESTPORT CENTRAL SCHOOL

2017-18 proposed budget: $6,460,00 up 1.68 percent in overall spending

Total tax levy: $3,507,096, down 0.33 percent, below the tax-levy cap.

Tax rate per $1,000 of real property value is $14.64 currently with $14.59 per $1,000 proposed for next year, a decrease of 5 cents.

This equates to a proposed $5 decrease on a $100,000 home.

Westport’s school budget proposes to apply $87,064 in fund balance.

Proposition 3: The purchase of an 8-passenger van from Bus Reserve Fund at a cost not to exceed $25,000.

School Board candidates: One five-year term expires this summer and one person is running unopposed: Jason Welch.

Budget vote: Tuesday, May 16 in the lobby outside the Bulles Auditorium from Noon to 8 p.m.

WILLSBORO CENTRAL SCHOOL

2017-18 proposed budget: $8,495,998 up 0.27 percent in overall spending.

Total tax levy: $5,141,119, the same amount as last year, keeping Willsboro’s school budget below the tax levy cap.

The school tax rate per $1,000 of real property value is $11.92 with no change proposed for next year. If a homeowner’s assessment hasn’t changed, there will be no change in school taxes.

Willsboro Central School budget anticipates applying $830,000 in fund balance/reserve carryover toward next year’s budget.

Proposition 2: Seeks approval for the purchase of a 30-passenger bus and a plow truck at a cost not to exceed $95,000.

School Board candidates: Two three-year seats are open and both incumbents: Craig Jackson and Herb Longware are seeking re-election.

Budget vote: Tuesday, May 16 in Willsboro’s school gymnasium from noon to 8 p.m

BEEKMANTOWN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Total budget: $41,027,951

Tax increase on a $100,000 home: The tax levy per $1,000, and how taxes will be affected, is yet to be determined based on assessments and final calculations from Clinton County and the town of Beekmantown, said Superintendent Dan Mannix.

Tax Cap: At the cap.

Use of fund balance: 3 percent.

School Board election: Up for election are Pauline Stone (incumbent), Jaramy Conner, Douglas Beebe and Shannon Drowne to fill the three-year terms of Stone, Kenneth Maurer, Debbie Passno and Joseph Graziane.

Proposition 2: To purchase four student transport vehicles for no more than $440,000.

Proposition 3: To establish a new 10-year capital reserve not to exceed $600,000 to purchase machinery and equipment for improvements and additions to the district.

Notables: The district plans on continuing their efforts to increase the 1:1 technology initiative to match every student with their own Chromebook and continue the district’s food program that provides free meals to students.

Budget vote: Voting will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16 at the Beekmantown Middle School gym.

CHAZY RURAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Total budget: $10,882,578

Tax increase on a $100,000 home: $55.

Tax levy per $1,000: $21.16, an increase of 55 cents per $1,000 of real property value.

Tax Cap: Below by 2.768 percent.

Use of fund balance: 38 percent.

School Board election: Up for election is Joey Trombley (incumbent) and Daniel Bernard to fill the expiring terms of Trombley and Timothy Howley.

Proposition: To allocate $37,500 to the Chazy Public Library.

Notables: The distrit hopes to hire an additional elementary teacher, special education teacher, network systems technicians and part-time assistant principal; create an elementary STEM class for all grades; and start a four-year plan to eliminate Spanish completely, starting by reducing Spanish to a 20 percent position.

Budget vote: Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16.

NORTHEASTERN CLINTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

Total budget: $29,423,825

Tax increase on a $100,000 home: $32.

Tax levy per $1,000: $20,60, an increase of 32 cents per $1,000 of real property value.

Tax Cap: Below by 1.8 percent.

Use of fund balance: 19.6 percent.

School Board election: One slot is up for grabs. Up for election is Mandie Bechard to fill a four-year term that’s currently vacant.

Proposition 2: To allocate funds to community libraries, as stated in budget newsletter.

Proposition 3: To purchase four new school buses for no more than $475,000.

Notables: The district hopes to add a third fourth-grade classroom at Mooers Elementary that will transition to fifth grade; increase funding to provide additional training for students and staff to support the district’s technology plan; and allocate $100,000 to Mooers Elementary to reconstruct two exterior stairs and the back parking lot.

Budget vote: Voting will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16 at the Mooers Middle School cafeteria and Mooers Elementary School.

NORTHERN ADIRONDACK CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Total budget: $21,271,283

Tax increase on a $100,000 home: $0.

Tax levy per $1,000: $11.76, the same amount as last year.

Tax cap: Under, with a tax levy increase of 0.98 percent.

Fund balance being used: 1.2 percent.

School Board election: Incumbents Mark DeCoste and Shirley Durnin are currently running uncontested for one five-year term and one three-year unexpired term.

Proposition 1: That the Board of Education of Northern Adirondack Central School District, County of Clinton, be and hereby is authorized to expend the sum of $21,271,283 total general fund appropriation, and to levy the necessary tax for the school year 2017-2018.

Proposition 2: That the Board of Education of Northern Adirondack Central School District, County of Clinton, be and is hereby authorized to purchase two 66 passenger buses and one 60 passenger wheelchair accessible bus at a total cost not to exceed $350,859 and to issue a five-year statutory installment bond in this amount, and to levy a tax to be collected in installments therefore.

Budget vote: Voting will be open from 12 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16 at the middle and high school lobbies, Altona Town Hall, Lyon Mountain Fire Station and Churubusco Town Hall.

PERU CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Total budget: $47,045,143

Tax increase on a $100,000 home: $34.

Tax levy per $1,000: $20.11, an increase of 34 cents per thousand dollars of real property value.

Tax Cap: Below, by $13,648.

Use of fund balance: 4.7 percent.

School Board election: Linda Morgan is running for reelection unopposed.

Proposition 2: To purchase three school buses for no more than $359,051.91.

Proposition 3: To allocate $100,000 to the Peru Free Library.

Notables: The district hopes to hire a technology coordinator, part-time special education teacher, part-time music teacher and part-time psychologist; replace playground equipment at the 3-6 House; and expand the mentoring program for new teachers.

Budget vote: Voting will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16.

PLATTSBURGH CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Total budget: $42,840,628

Tax increase on a $100,000 home: $68.

Tax levy per $1,000: $22.86. Last year, that number was $22.18.

Tax cap: The tax levy will increase by 2.9 percent, according to Superintendent Jay LeBrun.

Use of fund balance: $1,280,934, or 2.99 percent.

School Board election: Voters will elect three members of the Board of Election to three year terms, commencing on July 1 and expiring June 30, 2020.

Notables: The district hopes to hire one additional business education teacher to expand their course offerings at Stafford Middle School and Plattsburgh High School.

Budget vote: Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16.

SARANAC CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Total budget: $32,196,039

Tax increase on a $100,000 home: N/A.

Tax levy per $1,000: N/A. Superintendent Jonathan Parks expects to set the tax rate this summer. Last year, this number was $20.24.

Tax cap: Below the tax cap, with a tax levy increase/decrease of 0.1 percent.

Use of fund balance: $870,000, or 2.7 percent.

Proposition: Voters will decide on the proposed creation of a capital reserve fund for future improvements to district facilities.

School Board election: The opening is for the seat currently held by Amy Belair. The five-year term begins on July 1. The candidates for this opening are James Miner and Amy Belair.

Budget vote: Voting will be open from 12 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16 at the Morrisonville Elementary School gym.

INDIAN LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Total budget: $6,319,590

Tax increase on a $100,000 home: $15, or 2 percent.

Tax levy per $1,000: $7.50. Last year, that number was $7.35.

Tax cap: ILSD’s proposed budget plan stays below the state tax cap.

Percentage of budget from fund balance: $735,000, or 12 percent.

Ballot questions: Voters will decide on whether to allow the Board of Eduction to purchase a new 30-passenger bus.

Notables: One five-year term board of election seat is up for reelection, with incumbent David Harrington running unopposed.

LONG LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Total budget: $3,990,242

Tax increase on a $100,000 home: $100, or 2.4 percent.

Tax levy per $1,000: $4.55. Last year, that number was $4.44.

Tax cap: LLSD’s proposed budget plan stays below the state tax cap, with a tax levy increase of 1.5 percent.

Percentage of budget from fund balance: $1,201,242, or 30.1 percent.

School board: Christine Campeau’s 5-year term will expire in June, according to Superintendent Paul Roalsvig, and she is not seeking re-election.

Lake George Central School District

2017-18 budget

Total Appropriations: $22,916,452 — reflecting a 1.25 percent increase over 2016-17.

Tax Levy: $19,246,256, an increase of 1.83 percent over 2016-17, below the tax cap maximum of 2.27 percent increase.

Use of Fund Balance: $876,172 ($43,496 decrease)

Use of Reserves: $320,000 ($80,000 decrease)

Notables: Budget includes replacement of aging athletic equipment; adoption of new PACE program for students with disabilities; added training and inspections for asbestos in district buildings.

Ballot proposition: To purchase a wheelchair-accessible bus and three 7-passenger vans at a maximum total cost of $168,577.

Board of Education candidates: Tim Collins (incumbent) and Thomas Seguljic; for 2 open seats.

Warrensburg Central School District

2017-18 budget

Total appropriations: $19,566,440 — reflecting a 1.51 percent decrease from 2016-17.

Tax Levy: $8,291,839, a decrease of 4.0 percent from 2016-17, below the tax cap maximum of 2.27 percent increase.

Use of Fund Balance: $0 ($231,704 decrease)

Estimated Tax Rate: $14.21 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, an 86-cent decrease from 2016-17.

Notables: Reduction in staff health insurance plan costs; addition of an elementary STEM teacher -— to provide enrichment opportunities at the intermediate level for technology and engineering and robotics — and an additional Library Media Specialist. The latter is to boost research skills and utilization of information technology.

Ballot proposition: To lease two 66-passenger school buses at an annual cost not to exceed $34,000 for a five-year term. The cost of the lease is included in the proposed budget.

Ballot proposition: To approve a $11 million capital project which encompasses hundreds of upgrades to school facilities, to be accomplished without impacting local taxes. The work is to be funded 80.4 percent by state education aid, with the local share being drawn from the district’s existing financial reserves. The extensive project calls for upgrades to both the elementary and high schools including replacement or major repair of plumbing, electrical, and security infrastructure as well as heating and air conditioning systems. The highlight of the project is the reconstruction of the existing ‘cafetorium’ into an auditorium with tiered seating to host large group and instructional sessions as well as drama and musical performances and academic instruction.

Board of Education candidates: Ash Anand and Robert Frasier, both incumbents; for re-election to their open seats.

North Warren Central School District

2017-18 budget

Total appropriations: $13,300,785 — reflecting a 2.26 percent increase over 2016-17.

Tax Levy: $9,055,785, an increase of 1.53 percent over 2016-17, below the tax cap maximum of 3.4 percent increase.

Use of fund balance: $275,000 ($25,000 increase)

Notables: Budget provides for adding an elementary teacher and expanding a part-time Business Education position to full time; purchase of two buses for a total of $232,949; the plan also provides for repair work to foot bridges to ball fields, using money to be drawn from reserves.

Ballot proposition: Re-approval of previously endorsed project to renovate HVAC and generator systems for a maximum of $602,000 or $46,000 more than approved by voters, in Nov. 2014 but not since undertaken. The entire expense would not boost 2017-18 taxes, as it is to be drawn from reserves.

Board of Education candidates: Mike Erickson (incumbent), Frank Hill (incumbent), John Maday (incumbent) and Cortney Swan; for 3 open seats.

Bolton Central School District

2017-18 budget

Total appropriations: $$9,239,998 — reflecting a 2.94 percent increase over 2016-17.

Tax Levy: $$7,417,590, an increase of 1.8 percent over 2016-17, below the tax cap maximum increase.

Use of fund balance/reserves: $766,977 ($107,977 increase from 2016-17)

Ballot proposition: None. A proposed $9 million project to construct an addition at the school to accommodate an auditorium and music instruction rooms — plus expand technology instruction space — was defeated by voters in March. No date has been set for a vote on a subsequent proposal, if any.

Board of Education candidates: Julia Beebe (Incumbent) and Jesse Foy (Incumbent); for 2 open seats.