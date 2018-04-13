‘Slow Art Day’ returns to Champlain

× Expand Photo provided International Slow Art Day will return to the Village of Champlain on April 14, featuring two exhibits by Plattsburgh photographer Penny Clute, pictured here, and Montreal painter Mary Harman.

CHAMPLAIN | A group of Champlain art lovers are encouraging visitors to stop and smell the roses.

As part of International Slow Art Day, a worldwide event that aims to encourage gallery dwellers to take their time when perusing the walls — 5-10 minutes, to be exact — two exhibits will open in the Village of Champlain this Saturday.

At the Samuel de Champlain History Center, the photographs of former Plattsburgh City Court Judge Penny Clute will kick off the event at 1 p.m.

Clute made waves in the local art community after returning from a trip to Cuba in 2015, a collection of street photography in tow. Her work, featured in the past at the Strand Arts Center in Plattsburgh, brought to life a Cuban city full of light, bright color and classic American cars.

The goal is to get visitors to show up at an art exhibit, even if they’ve never done so before, and look at each piece of art for anywhere from 5-10 minutes each.

Kat O’Brien, co-organizer and an artist herself, admits that even she doesn’t take the proper amount of time when taking in others’ artwork.

The second exhibit, featuring the paintings of Montreal-based artist Mary Harman, will be on display at the Champlain Meeting House at 2 p.m.

After each exhibit, the artists themselves will be on hand to answer questions and speak with visitors.

“It’s a unique opportunity to be able to speak with artists in such a small setting,” said Janet McFetridge, a village trustee and co-organizer of the event.

A lengthier discussion will follow from 3-4 p.m. at the Meeting House, she said.

A 2017 study by Germany-based psychologist Claus-Christian Carbon found that depending on the type of art, people spend between 25.7 to 41 seconds on average looking at an individual piece.

It’s studies like Carbon’s that make up the basis of International Slow Art Day.

“(This event) is a specific framework to make that time to look. You pay attention to what you’re seeing, but you also pay attention to what questions rise up in your mind about what you’re seeing,” said O’Brien. “It’s also about that experience — that experience of stopping and standing on two feet, rather than moving right along. Many people come away from it saying it’s something like a meditation.”

Now in its second year, Champlain’s Slow Art Day also opens a discussion between neighbors that may not happen otherwise, she said.

“Just having that thing to share with other people often breaks the ice,” she said. “You know, ‘What’s this art about, anyway?’”

Learn more about the upcoming exhibits in Champlain by visiting slowartday.com or vchamplain.com/events.html.