× Expand Photo provided

SCHROON LAKE – Schroon Lake Boy Scout Troop 37 has awarded to Thomas J. Garcia, the son of Thomas and Amy Garcia, of North Hudson the rank of Eagle Scout recently. Thomas completed his Eagle Scout project in the town of North Hudson. The project involved planting five cherry trees behind the Veterans Memorial. By doing so, he helped to beautify the memorial while also helping to stabilize the soils and reduce erosion.