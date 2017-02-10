Local scouting stronger than ever

× Expand Photo provided North Hudson resident Thomas J. Garcia was recently awarded the rank of Eagle Scout. Garcia is a member of Troop 6037 in Schroon Lake.

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) celebrate their 107th birthday, Feb. 8. For the last 107 years, the BSA has helped build future leaders of our country by combining educational activities, lifelong values and fun. The BSA believes “helping youth is a key to building a more conscientious, responsible, and productive society.”

In honor of their anniversary, check out some of the BSA groups in the local area.

Troop 6072 (Ticonderoga)

In the past 13 years Ticonderoga Scouting has produced 24 Eagle Scouts.

Examples of these Eagle Scout and their projects are Patrick Dunn who built the fence and placed the rocks around the edge of the Ticonderoga Town Beach. Michael LaFountain made improvements to the Ticonderoga Dog Park. Matthew Cook built the pavilion at the Ticonderoga Town Beach. Connor Lawrie made improvements to the gymnasium at the Ticonderoga Youth Center.

As of right now, Troop 6072 is not currently active.

“The majority of our boys are over 18 and no longer eligible for the Scouting program,” Joanne Cook, committee chairperson said. “Unfortunately, we were unsuccessful in recruiting new younger members to keep the troop active.

Cook said there is a troop based out of Hague, Troop 73, where boys in the community can participate.

Troop 6070 (Crown Point)

Pack 6070 currently has five registered Cub Scouts in their Wolf Den and one registered Webelos Scout. Anyone interested in joining can go to the Scout Hall located in the downstairs of the Crown Point Fire Station, Monday evenings at 5:30 p.m.

Troop 6070 has half a dozen dedicated young men. that attended two summer camps last summer.

Interested in joining Troop 6070? Contact Scoutmaster Michael Rice at 597-3853, michael.rice2515@gmail.com or contact Gene Staubitz 572-2284, port461@yahoo.com.

Troop meetings are held on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. in the Crown Point Firehouse in the basement. (As a general rule, if there is no school there is no scout meeting.)

Troop 6037 (Schroon Lake)

Troop 6037 currently has five boys that are active in the troop. They are always looking for more. Their next event is a winter camp out, to be held in mid February. They are currently in the preparation stages and are hoping for some snow.

Scoutmaster Joe Foote recently announced that scout Thomas J. Garcia achieved the rank of Eagle.

Garcia, the son of Thomas and Amy Garcia, of North Hudson, completed his Eagle Scout project in the town of North Hudson. The project involved planting five cherry trees behind the Veterans Memorial. By doing so, he helped to beautify the memorial while also helping to stabilize the soils and reduce erosion.

The scouts also work with local veterans in Schroon and North Hudson, placing flags on veterans’ graves each year.

The troop meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Schroon Lake Fish & Game Club. Any boys ages 6-16 who are interested in joining can contact Joe Foote at footesrest@aol.com Boys ages 6 -10 would enter the Cub Scouts, and boys 11 -16 would enter Boy Scouts.

Pack 6037 currently has five boys: one tiger cub, two wolf cubs and two webelos scouts. Cub Master Alicia Moses said they would like to see this number grow.

To join Pack 6037 contact Alicia Moses at 637-5413 or Theresa Jenks (Committee Chair) at 532-7609.

Pack 6031 (Warrensburg)

It’s been a while since there’s been a cub scout pack in Warrensburg School District, but Cub Scout Pack 31, formed just last year, is growing quickly, already counting 20 to 25 boys among its ranks.

It’s an exciting prospect, as Cubmaster Mark McGrath explained, there’s room for many more to join.

For more information about joining the pack, contact McGrath at 969-0068 or committee chair Erin Connolly at 716-983-7094 or via preferred method of email at markerintrc31@gmail.com.

Troop 6030 (Chestertown)

Cub Scout Pack 30, of Chestertown, has been led by the same leaders at the helm for the past nine years, and still report the same excitement and energy as a newly formed pack. They’ve got more than 30 boys in their pack.

To join or volunteer with the pack, which meets at the Chestertown Town Hall, contact Maria Willette or cub master Jason Willette at 744-0855.

Chestertown’s Boy Scout Troop 30 is a highly active group of 15. Four of the young men were in line to earn their Eagle Scout badges this year.

The scouts meet at North Warren School every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

To join the troop, contact Bill Jennings, scoutmaster, at 744-8394.

Pack 6020 (Lake George)

Cub Scout Pack 20 in Lake George had a successful turnout for the Pine Wood Derby. While they are also gearing up for the district competition, they’ve got a number of fun activities in store. The pack of 17 boys has a number of outings planned for the year ahead.

For more information about the pack, to join or volunteer, contact Dawn Starratt, committee chair, or Greg Starratt, cubmaster, at 793-7346.

Troop 6036 (North Creek, Newcomb, Johnsburg)

Cub Scout Pack 6036 is a very active troop of 15, serving North Creek, Newcomb and Johnsburg.

Erika Patton, cubmaster, reported great participation at the recent Pine Wood Derby, and said you can also find the boys operation a food booth at the North Creek 4th of July celebration.

To join or volunteer, contact Patton at 251-4658.

Boy Scout Troop 6036 meets at the North Creek Fire House, the first and third Saturdays at 6 p.m. They have eight young men that make up their troop, and a recent successful showing at the Klondike Derby where they get to test their skills and leadership abilities.

Among their troop are two life scouts, with one awaiting approval to earn his rank of Eagle Scout. The boys are looking forward to continuing to earn badges and hold camping activities.

For more information, contact Lenny Wilson, scout master, at 251-5053.