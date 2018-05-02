Local scouts plant trees on Arbor Day, learn about forest stewardship

× Expand Photo provided In recognition of Arbor Day on April 27, Webelo scout Nolan Templeton and several other cub scouts of Warrensburg Pack 6031 work together digging a hole for one of five trees they planted in front of the state DEC office in Warrensburg. Cubmaster Andy Templeton, Nolan’s father, supervises the work.

WARRENSBURG | A group of local scouts recently planted trees along Golf Course Road in Warrensburg, and a local forestry expert said the experience will help bond them to nature for many years to come.

A majority of the 20 youngsters enrolled in local Cub Scout Pack 6031 helped plant three maple trees and two larch trees April 27 in front of Warrensburg’s regional Department of Environmental Conservation office.

The work was supervised by DEC employees and accompanied by a talk about the value of forests, their role in the planet’s ecosystem, and the need for stewardship of woodlands.

DEC Supervising Forester Ben Thomas said that the planting event, held on Arbor Day, would provide the scouts with durable memories.

“In future years when these boys drive by, they’ll appreciate the trees they planted years earlier,” he said.

The cub scouts in Pack 6031 range from ages 6 through 10, and they are students at Warrensburg Central School. The pack is sponsored by the United Methodist Church in Warrensburg.

Pack secretary Kathy Templeton said the scouts were enthusiastic participants in the Arbor Day session conducted by the Environmental Conservation employees.

“The presentation was really engaging,” she said. “The boys were very interested in what the DEC officials said.”