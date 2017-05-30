Local seniors honored during Plattsburgh’s 6 Over 70

× Six local seniors were honored during last week’s first-ever “6 Over 70” event in Plattsburgh. Pictured above (L-R) are Kit Booth, Jim Bailey, Joan Riani, Eileen Barnes, Tom Nagowski and Martha Bachman. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Giving back to the community means everything for six local seniors.

The first-ever “6 Over 70” event last week recognized a handful residents based on their volunteering efforts and contributions to the North Country.

Honorees included Martha Bachman, Jim Bailey, Eileen Barnes, Kit Booth, Tom Nagowski and Joan Riani.

× During last week’s “6 Over 70” event, each of the six seniors were boosted by their family and friends. Pictured above (L-R) is Rod Giltz who spoke in favor of his close friend Kit Booth. Photo by Teah Dowling

“I’m overwhelmed by this honor,” Booth said. “I appreciate it very much.”

Booth, a former Clinton County Board of Legislators chairman, helped launch the city’s Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration and served on numerous boards, including the Kent-Delord House Museum and American Cancer Society.

“I’ve been happy to give back to the community,” he said. “Volunteering has been fun.”

NYS Office for the Aging Acting Director Greg Olsen, who was the keynote speaker for the event, said there are over 2,000 seniors in Clinton County who volunteer in many different ways.

Bachman, a retired treatment-team leader of the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, works with Stafford Middle School students in a pre-work program at Trinity Episcopal Church.

Riani, a retired teacher from the Syracuse area, gives a portion of her free time teaching students in the Plattsburgh City School District, primarily Momot Elementary.

Bailey, retired historian for the city of Plattsburgh, now serves on the board of the Clinton County Historical Association.

× During last week’s “6 Over 70” event, each of the six seniors were talked highly by their family and friends. Pictured above (L-R) is Connie Favreau who spoke in favor of her father, Tom Nagowski. Photo by Teah Dowling

Nagowski’s daughter, Connie Favreau, outed his local contributions.

“My dad has volunteered for too many things to mention,” she said. “And I’m very proud of him.”

One of his several contributions includes running the RSVP Exercise Program at the Clinton County Senior Center on North Catherine Street. People who take his classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays filled three tables at the ceremony at the Butcher Block.

“I’m often asked why I volunteer and I answer with another question,” he said. “Why not?”

Barnes learned at a young age the importance of giving back.

“I volunteer to give back to people not as fortunate as I was,” she said. “And the best thing about retirement is that I can get ample opportunities to volunteer.

“I have just been so embraced by this community and I couldn’t of asked for a better retirement place.”

On top of receiving plaques, the event sponsors — Chapel Hill Foundation, Clinton County Office for the Aging, Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, Senior Citizens Council, Foundation of CVPH, United Way of the Adirondack Region — donated $100 to each of the awardees favorite charities.

Here’s who benefited:

Special Olympics, Clinton County Historical Association, St. Jude’s Hospital, the Foundation of CVPH, RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) and Mission of Hope.