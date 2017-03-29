Local sex offender sentenced to 46 months in federal prison on gun charges

× Expand James L. Archer, Sr.

SYRACUSE — A local sex offender has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison on weapons charges after authorities found a cache of hidden guns and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition on his Au Sable Forks property.

James L. Archer, Sr. was sentenced on Tuesday to 46 months by Senior U.S. District Judge Norman A. Mordue.

As a convicted felon, Archer, 52, was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

But a raid by members of the United States Marshals Service, ATF, and Clinton County Sheriff’s Department executed last August at his residence revealed eight firearms and approximately 1,757 rounds of ammunition hidden throughout his property.

Archer was convicted in 1995 of one count of sexual abuse, first degree, for crimes involving a 13-year-old female, and was sentenced to seven years in state prison.

Mordue also ordered Archer to serve three years of post-imprisonment supervised release.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Richard S. Hartunian, United States Marshal David McNulty of the Northern District of New York, Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Clinton County Sheriff David Favro.

The case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service, ATF, and the Clinton County Sherriff’s Department, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer.