Local sisters raise awareness of Alzheimer’s, dementia

× Ellen’s Rebellion and Papa’s Crew hosted Run to Remember last Sunday at the U.S. Oval in Plattsburgh. Altogether, both teams raised $1,700. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH | As the annual Alzheimer’s Walk approaches in September, several teams are well underway in their efforts to raise funds for the Third Age Adult Day Center (TAADC) in Plattsburgh.

Ellen’s Rebellion – comprised of local sisters Laura Cronk and Sarah Cronk-Duquette - is one of them as they’ve raised about $4,100 of their $7,500 goal so far.

In five years, the team has raised almost $50,000 for the TAADC, a specialized program for locals with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Cronk and Cronk-Duquette’s mother, who was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia in May 2011, goes to the center every day.

“The Third Age Adult Day Center gives us that light in a very dark situation,” said Cronk-Duquette. “Their services have helped our family so much.

“That’s why we formed Ellen’s Rebellion...to give back and raise awareness.”

Last Friday, Ellen’s Rebellion and Papa’s Crew, another local fundraising team, hosted the Run to Remember in an effort to raise awareness of dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“The cases of dementia and Alzheimer’s are growing in numbers every year, but nobody talks about it,” Cronk said. “We are trying awareness and bring the conversation to the surface.”

× Photo by Teah Dowling

Around 50 participants of all ages met in the U.S. Oval and walked (or ran) around the Old Base in honor of their loved ones who suffer from memory loss and the caregivers who take care of them.

One of which was Debbie Frederick, founder of the fundraising team Papa’s Crew and Run to Remember.

Frederick, along with her brother, Rob Hoffman, started both in their father’s memory in 2010 after he passed away the previous year.

Since then, Papa’s Crew has raised $7,200 for the TAADC. They’ve raised about $200 so far this year.

This year, Papas Crew doesn’t have a monetary goal but an overall goal to raise awareness of the disease and get people to participate in this year’s Alzheimer’s Walk, which is slated for Sept. 24.

“People should participate in the walk to show support for the caregivers that care for people with Alzheimer’s,” she said. “People should come and show support for the ones who work hard every day to enhance the lives of those with Alzheimer’s.”

Ellen’s Rebellion’s next fundraiser is the Night to Remember, which will take place Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. at the Green Room on Bridge Street in Plattsburgh.

There will be a Chinese auction, music, games, a 50-50 raffle, food and giveaways.

For more information, visit the Facebook page “Ellen’s Rebellion.” To make a donation, visit firstgiving.com/fundraiser/ellensrebellion/2017.