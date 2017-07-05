Local students to perform in “Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr.”

× The Adirondack Regional Theatre will present “Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” a musical about Alice’s adventures as she chases the white rabbit through Wonderland. Pictured above is some of the 40-member cast, who all have bigger dreams and goals of becoming professional actors, singers and dancers. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — For many, summer vacation is spent going out with friends or relaxing at home.

But not for this year’s Adirondack Regional Theatre (ART) cast and crew.

Last Monday evening, over 40 students from school districts throughout Clinton County met for a three-hour rehearsal for “Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” a musical about Alice’s adventures as she chases the white rabbit through Wonderland.

This summer’s production, which is slated for this Friday and Saturday, is anything but an extracurricular activity for these local students:

It’s a critical performance key to building their resumes to book bigger gigs in the future.

Anika Lizardi’s dream is to be on Broadway — performing in musicals such as “Anastasia” and “Cats.”

So far, the Chazy Central Rural School 9th grader has been in five productions within a two-year period. For this production, she’ll be playing the Queen of Hearts.

“I’ve always been interested in singing and acting and I love Broadway,” Lizardi said. “I want to work my way up.”

For Declan Breen, this is his second acting gig — his first being “Aida,” a musical about an Egyptian love story put on by Peru Central in March. For this show, he’ll be one of the three Cheshire cats.

The Peru Central 8th grader, originally from New Mexico, never got an opportunity to pursue drama due to a lack of programs but fell in love with the theater after seeing his first Broadway musical, “Wicked,” when he was 7 years old.

Thanks to the Peru Drama Club and ART, Breen is finally able to start working toward his goals, which include going to SUNY Plattsburgh for theater and moving to New York City to pursue a career in acting.

“I want to do this,” he said. “I want to be in as many productions as I can so that I can make my dreams come true.”

× Photo by Teah Dowling

NOT JUST ACTING

“Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr.” is made possible by ART’s Young Directors Series — an opportunity for locals ages 7 and up to pick and produce a show on their own.

This year’s director is Colby Fortin, a senior at Peru Central. With the help of the assistant director, Peru Central graduate Connor Rock, Fortin’s dream of pursuing playwriting is coming into focus.

“I’ve been an actor and I’ve worked backstage,” she said. “I want to write the pieces now.”

Upon graduation, Fortin plans on going to college to major in English and Political Science and minor in playwriting.

Several students like Fortin shared other future goals besides acting, like Kylie McFadden, who wants to attend The Julliard School in New York City for singing upon graduation.

“I started singing since I could speak,” said the 10th grade ADK P-TECH student, who’s been in seven productions so far. “Singing is my passion.

“I hope by being part of these productions that Julliard can see how passionate I am and let me study there in the future.”

× Photo by Teah Dowling

GO TO THE SHOW

The Adirondack Regional Theatre will present “Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr.” on July 7 at 6 p.m. at Amazing Grace Vineyard on State Route 9 in Chazy, July 8 at 6 p.m. in the Peru High School auditorium and July 9 at 2 p.m. on the Bandshell Stage near the Macdonough Monument in Plattsburgh during Mayor’s Cup.

The Friday and Saturday showings cost $10 per person, while the Mayor’s Cup show is free. All shows are open to the public.

For more information, visit adktheatre.com or the Facebook page “Adirondack Regional Theatre.”