Local students witness electoral college vote on Dec. 19

× Expand Photo provided Last month, NCCS students witnessed the electoral college process in the state Senate chamber of the Capitol.

CHAMPLAIN — Nicholas Duffy said he will never forget the first time he stepped into the state Senate chamber of the Capitol in Albany last month.

On Dec. 19, Duffy got to see the electoral college process first-hand, along with eight other Northeastern Clinton Central School students, when they saw 29 presidential electors cast their votes firsthand.

These nine students joined over 100 others across the state to witness the ceremony in person — the first time in state history that students were allowed to see the electoral college process.

Donald Trump ultimately triumphed in the end with 304 votes and will be the country’s 45th president.

“It was overwhelming,” said Duffy. “But it was a great opportunity to go and witness something like this.”

Along with witnessing the voting process, Duffy and his classmates embarked on a tour of the state Senate chamber and the Capitol.

× Expand Photo provided Last month, NCCS students got a tour of the Capitol. Pictured above, the students took a tour of the war room.

One of Duffy’s favorite parts of the tour was seeing the Hall of Governors — a gallery featuring portraits of the 56 governors who have served the state over the past two and a half centuries.

Seeing Bill Clinton in person was another big plus, said Duffy.

Since the daylong trip, the 17-year-old hasn’t grown an intense interest in politics but is now looking forward to reaching the voting age.

“I’m excited to vote in the next presidential election in four years,” he said. “Who knows what the future will hold but at least this time I’ll have a voice.”

The other students, who were selected by lottery, included Jacob Mossey, Courtney LeVenture, Tara Lashway, Justin Pennington, Grace Dumas, Allison LaPoint, Ian O’Donnell and Bradley Cushing.