Local tarot reader lets the cards fall

PLATTSBURGH | Everyone, at one point or another, needs help.

That’s why Plattsburgh resident Chris Byrne, a former operations specialist in the U.S. Navy, offers tarot card readings to anyone interested in one.

“I do this because I want to help people,” he said.

Nestled in a small corner of the Koffee Kat, a popular coffee shop in downtown Plattsburgh, Byrne spoke with a reporter last week while sitting on a brown leather couch, a deck of ornate cards sprawled across the table before him.

When he first started, Byrne did readings for free. At the prompting of friends, he began doing readings on a donation basis.

“But some people can’t pay,” he said. “I just say: ‘That’s okay. Do you need a reading?’”

Tarotology goes back centuries. Divination using playing cards is recorded as early as 1540.

Despite what some people may think, tarot readings don’t tell you your future — the future is never set in stone, he said.

Byrne likened the readings to offering a third party’s perspective on your present life.

“You see yourself in the mirror everyday, and you think you know yourself and what’s happening in your life right now,” he said. “Until a third party steps in and tells you something about yourself that you hadn’t realized is true — but it is.”

He takes the deck of cards in his hand and flips them over one by one, taking a moment to explain the symbolism behind each card.

He flips over the “death” card and smiles.

“This isn’t a bad thing,” Byrne explains. “This is good. It’s a transformation.”

Byrne is a North Country transplant. Originally from the Philippines, he grew up in California before entering into the military three months before the Gulf War in 1990.

Two decades later, he retired from the military and ended up in Plattsburgh for what was meant to be a brief visit.

“Seven years later, I’m still here,” he said, smiling.

Byrne is set up in the Koffee Kat six days a week, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors sometimes stop in and sit with Byrne out of curiosity, but he also has a flock of regulars, people who come in seeking comfort and clarity during tumultuous times, or just return because it makes them happy.

Recently, he’s started getting calls from people out-of-state seeking his services.

“I try to help over the phone, though I prefer meeting people face to face,” he said. “It’s easier to feel someone’s energy when they’re right in front of you.”

For Byrne, it’s not about growing a huge business — it’s just about being there, helping people and making a small impact in the lives of others in his community.

“That’s why I do this,” he said.

Byrne doesn’t have a website yet. But for those interested in his readings, they can visit the Koffee Kat on Margaret Street.