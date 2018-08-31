Local teen uses wish to help elderly

× Alyssa Fenton, 16, of Lewis, presented an $8,000 check to the Third Age Adult Day Center in Plattsburgh as part of her wish from Make-A-Wish Northeast New York. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | In many ways, Alyssa Fenton is like any other teen.

The 16-year-old Elizabethtown-Lewis Central student likes to play basketball whenever she can, hang out with her best friend and volunteer in her free time.

Where she differs from her peers is what she’s been through in life, and how she’s decided to use that experience.

Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeast New York, Fenton last week donated $8,000 toward the purchase of new outdoor furniture and leveling of the patio at the Third Age Adult Day Center.

Alyssa is suffering with nephrotic syndrome, a critical medical condition that she’s combated since she was 12, according to her father, Jonathan Fenton.

She was granted a wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and instead of using it on travel or a big party, the teen decided to use her gift to make an impact.

The donation to Third Age will allow the elderly there to more easily navigate the courtyard and provide a safe space for them to soak in the sun, said Christine Ouellette, program manager at Third Age.

“We hoped to talk her out of it, to be honest,” said Ouellette. “We wanted her to do something for her.”

But Fenton persisted.

“‘If that can’t happen, there isn’t anything that I’d want,’” she told her mother.

Her mother Jessica works at the center caring for 30 adults with dementia, Alzheimer’s, memory loss or physical ailments.

Alyssa has also volunteered there on and off for three years.

“I think it’s just amazing,” Jessica told reporters as her daughter looked on. “I’ve always taught these guys to give back to others, and on and off throughout the years they’ve done many different things for other people. I wasn’t totally surprised that she wanted to give back.”

“I’ve gone to work with mom a lot, volunteered here, it’s just a great place to be,” Alyssa told reporters when asked why she decided to donate her wish. “Everyone is always upbeat.”

PAYING IT FORWARD

Alyssa arrived at the Third Age center last Thursday in a black limousine, stepping out to the sound of camera shutters in a long floral dress, bright blonde hair loose over her shoulders. Her makeup was professional done, courtesy of Make-A-Wish. Prior to arriving, she’d also been able to go on a shopping spree with a professional stylist.

Alyssa walked alongside her family and best friend into the center for a formal check-presentation.

Her decision to donate the funds was rare — “one in 100,” said Make-A-Wish Northeast New York’s chief operating officer, Robert Bullock.

“It could not have been a more wonderful wish,” he said.

Make-A-Wish Northeast New York serves 15 counties, and the chapter grants anywhere from 90 to 100 wishes each year.

Over 1,800 wishes have been granted since 1987.

The local 11th grader hopes to attend SUNY Potsdam or Clarkson University and study psychology in the future, just like one of her brothers.

When a reporter asked Alyssa what she’d learned from her time at Third Age, she smiled shyly.

“Be thankful for whatever you have, because others may not have as much,” she said.