Local teens face burglary charges

DANNEMORA | A tip about stolen chickens has led to the arrest of two teenagers on burglary charges.

A Bouck Street resident called state police on Nov. 21 to report three chickens and a feeder had been stolen from her garage.

During the course of the investigation, a second Bouck Street resident reported two domestic ducks that she had owned for 11 years were stolen from a shed in her fenced-in backyard.

The suspects left a trail of footprints in the snow.

“The footprints from the burglars led directly to their doorstep,” New York State Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman.

Authorities located the three chickens alive, as well as the feeder, at the Bouck Street home of Zachary Miller.

But the ducks were deceased.

“One had its throat cut, and the other was cut and dismembered,” said Fleishman.

No animal cruelty charges have been filed.

“Subsequently, Miller also admitted to stealing two dirt bikes from another nearby residence on Nov. 16, 2017, which had already been recovered,” said police.

Miller, 17, was arrested for one count each of third degree burglary, a class D felony, and fourth degree criminal mischief for the alleged theft and destruction of the ducks. He was also charged with two counts of third degree burglary for the alleged theft of the dirt bikes and the chickens.

He was arraigned in the Village of Dannemora Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 fully secured bond.

Miller remained in custody on Thursday afternoon, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

A second suspect, Blake C. Johnson, 17, of Redford, was arrested and charged with third degree burglary on Thursday for his alleged role in the dirt bike thefts.

Johnson was arraigned at the Town of Peru Court and released on his own recognizance.