Local trooper dies from 9/11-related illness

× Expand Photo provided New York State Trooper Brian S. Falb, who spent his career in the region, died Monday from an illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site following the September 11 attacks.

PLATTSBURGH — A local trooper has passed away from an illness stemming from Sept. 11 rescue efforts.

Trooper Brian S. Falb was one of the hundreds of state troopers dispatched to the World Trade Center site to aid in search and recovery efforts following the 2001 attacks.

Falb, of Morrisonville, passed away Monday, said state police.

The 18-year veteran of the New York State Police served his entire career in Troop B in Ray Brook, Essex County. His latest assignment was with the Traffic Incident Management team.

The cause of death, according to his obituary, was brain cancer caused by the inhalation of toxic air at Ground Zero.

He was 47.

Falb served the community during a number of high-profile incidents, including the search for two escaped inmates from Clinton Correctional in 2015, Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and in New Orleans as part of the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

"Brian was a loyal and dedicated friend to all of his co-workers," read the obituary. "He was respected for many reasons, but especially because of how he treated other people."

The Long Island native is survived by his wife and four children.

Flags on state government buildings will be flown at half-staff on Thursday to honor the fallen trooper.

"Trooper Falb served the people of New York with the valor and dedication that embodies the very best of the New York State Police," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "On behalf of all New Yorkers, I extend my deepest condolences to Trooper Falb’s family, friends, fellow troopers and members of the greater law enforcement community.”

Hundreds of comments poured in on social media to honor the fallen trooper.

Calling hours will be held Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Peru. Mass will follow Monday, March 20 at St. Peter’s Church at 10 a.m.

Donations in Falb's memory may be made to the Trooper Brian S. Falb Seton Scholarship Fund at 206 New York Road, Plattsburgh, New York 12903.

Donations can also be made to The New York State Troopers PBA Signal 30 Fund at 120 State Street, Albany, New York 12207.

A crowdfunding campaign, set up to aide his family with medical expenses, remains active.