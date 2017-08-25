Local Unitarian Universalist fellowship honored for community outreach

× Mark Berninghausen, of the Canton Unitarian Universalist Church, delivered a Sunday sermon about the Black Lives Matter movement at the Plattsburgh fellowship this past week. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | It started with the chime of a singing bowl and ended with an extinguished flame.

The Plattsburgh Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Sunday service this past week featured an announcement that was met with wide smiles from its congregation.

The church was recently awarded the O. Eugene Pickett Award, an honor bestowed upon local congregations by the Unitarian Universalist Association for contributions to their community.

If you didn’t know the small fellowship was there, you could almost drive past it without noticing:

Nestled amongst a smattering of residential buildings in a quiet downtown neighborhood, the tight-knit interfaith community is housed in a former Jewish synagogue at 4 Palmer Street.

Adorned with stained glass windows featuring symbols from all different faiths — from Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Buddhism and more — the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Plattsburgh boasts a small congregation of people of all backgrounds and religions.

“One of our guiding principles is finding truth in all religions,” said Unitarian Universalist member Michelle Ouellette. “We also honor the inherent worth and dignity of every person.”

× The Plattsburgh Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (UU) was recently honored with the O. Eugene Pickett Award for their various community outreach programs. Pictured here is UU President Ursula Jones holding the award, alongside member Michelle Oullette. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

HONORED FOR OUTREACH

Part of the catalyst for this latest O. Eugene Pickett Award — which joins the fellowship’s recent “Welcoming Congregation” designation — stems from the group’s work with refugees flooding to the North Country to seek asylum in Canada.

The Associated Press (AP) reported earlier this month that an estimated 1,174 people have crossed into Quebec, Canada just last month — that’s compared to only 180 in July 2016.

Approximately 400 people crossed the border at Roxham Road in Champlain on Aug. 6, according to the AP.

According to Plattsburgh Unitarian Universalist Fellowship President Ursula Jones, the group works with a local coalition to temporarily house refugees heading into Canada.

The fellowship has a home where they have hosted a few families for a short time.

“We’re striving to help with the influx of immigrants,” she said. “We work with others in the community to get organized, and rally people to help.”

The fellowship is currently trying to hire a minister from Montreal, she said, so they can sympathize with the difficulties and red tape that surrounds immigration.